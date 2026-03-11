Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn Essence Festival Of Culture Unveils 2026 Lineup Despite $400K Debt To New Orleans Convention Center The festival will return to New Orleans despite recent financial disputes involving the event's organizers.







The Essence Festival of Culture marked Women’s History Month by unveiling an all-female lineup for its 2026 event, featuring Cardi B, Patti LaBelle, Kehlani, Latto, and Brandy & Monica.

The event will return to New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on July 3–5.

Cardi B and Latto will make their Essence Festival debuts, while Patti LaBelle returns. Additional performers are expected to be announced as the festival approaches, Nola.com reports.

The festival will also bring back its daytime programing at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, featuring talks from authors, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders, as well as a marketplace highlighting beauty brands and Black-owned vendors. The programming also includes film screenings and a dedicated wine and food experience.

But there’s a bit of a wrinkle. The lineup announcement comes weeks after the Essence Festival made headlines over reports that it still owed the convention center more than $400,000 from last year’s event. The annual festival, a major economic driver for New Orleans that draws thousands of visitors and generates significant revenue for local businesses, came under scrutiny last month after reports alleged that its organizers, Sundial Media Group, had failed to pay the venue.

The unpaid balance reportedly accounts for more than 60% of the operating costs for the three-day festival and has complicated the convention center’s efforts to secure state funding for the event. The reported unpaid fees to the convention center could threaten the festival’s future in the city if the financial dispute isn’t resolved.

Mayor Helena Moreno and other local leaders are reportedly working on a plan to keep Essence Fest in New Orleans despite the ongoing tensions between organizers and the convention center. Essence’s owner, Sundial Media Group, said it has agreements in place to pay all contractors.

