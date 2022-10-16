How Black Americans Can Proactively Erase Credit Card Debt

Black Americans are 30% more inclined to own just one credit card instead of spending money on multiple credit cards, new data shows.

The discovery is part of evidence that reveals Black Americans are more mindful about using their credit cards than the average American.

However, those revelations only tell part of the story. On average, Black Americans pay out $1,734 on their credit cards monthly, higher than $1,527 for white Americans, and $1,290 for Hispanic Americans. The data is among figures provided by Matt Brannon, author of the 2022 credit card debt study.

Brannon’s analysis is critical, given there are some 200 million U.S. card holders relying on the plastic to build credit and afford making basic daily purchases. Talks of a recession and economic instability could soon have the 66% of those surveyed with no credit card debt dropping behind on card payments.

Other findings disclosed that 44% of Black Americans have credit card debt, closer to the average American at 46%. Yet, dollar wise, Black Americans at $4,765 have less credit card debt than the average American of $6,093.