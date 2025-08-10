Money by Ahsan Washington How Much Do These Pastors Gross Preaching The Gospel Many pastors have increased their wealth beyond church







Many pastors have expanded their reach beyond church settings by engaging with communities through books, broadcasts, live events, and online platforms. A number of influential African American pastors have found success in leading their congregations and attaining stability through their ministries. Many have amassed great wealth spreading the gospel and preaching prosperity. BLACK ENTERPRISE highlighted seven pastors for their dedication to serving their communities. The positive impact they make in matters of faith, leadership, and community growth.

T. D. Jakes

In the 1980s, T.D Jakes became known for his work as a pastor and later went on to establish The Potters House in 1996. Thereafter, Jakes became a televangelist and successful author. Jake’s impact can be felt across mediums such as books, TV shows, movies, and conferences. Even his high speaking fees show that he is one of the Black preachers out there in high demand. Jakes’ style of mixing prosperity preaching and motivational talks connects well to global audiences. His wealth is estimated to be between $18 million and $20 million; however there are claims that it could be as high as $150 million.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMnQfAggJOQ/?igsh=b293ZXhkZnBtYzFh

Bishop Noel Jones

Pastor Noel Jones, from the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, California, is widely recognized in the community for his work and leadership roles over the years. In a span of ten years under his guidance and stewardship at Greater Bethany Community Church, the congregation saw growth from 1,000 members to an impressive 17,000 members. Jones’s financial standing reflects his success and influence with an estimated net worth around $5 million. This wealth stems from the prosperity of Jones’ thriving megachurch, the achievements of a Billboard-topping gospel choir that he leads, and his significant presence across media platforms. His reputation precedes him for his talents during worship services, his captivating speeches that resonate deeply with audiences, and his pivotal role in nurturing the historic evolution of one of the country’s most esteemed Black congregations.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMd6sX0hYr1/?igsh=MWEyeXhibHhuaHBobQ==

Bishop David Oyedepo

David Oyedepo is known as the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (also known as Winners Chapel) which has expanded its reach globally with more than 300 branches across the United Kingdom and the United States. His ministry was established in 1981. Oyedepo founded the Faith Tabernacle in 1998. Both of which have experienced growth over the years. With a reported worth of around $150 million, Oyedepo has accumulated his wealth through investments in jets, global real estate holdings, and his successful publishing and media ventures. Oyedepo is widely acknowledged for his vast religious organization that encompasses universities and publishing firms while focusing on spreading the message of global prosperity.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMUfcnZMZtE/?igsh=ZDV1eTRma2MwaHo0

Sarah Jakes Roberts

Sarah Jakes Roberts is a known female pastor who serves as a co-pastor at The Potters House in Los Angeles and Denver alongside her spouse Touré Roberts. In 2017, Jakes Roberts established the Woman Evolve movement and has been actively involved in ministry since the mid 2000s. Her net worth is between $5 million to $15 million based on estimates; most sources agree on a range from $6 million to $10 million. Jakes Roberts is recognized for her role in promoting women’s empowerment through her books and highly sought after speaking events that range from $20K to $50K. Roberts’ personal stories resonate with a diverse audience that extends beyond conventional religious communities.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCNI_FmyhKA/?igsh=YmRsOGx6NG9kYnF1

Dr. Jamal H. Bryant

Dr. Jamal Bryant is a preacher who is actively involved in politics and has a background as a civil rights activist. Pastor Bryant has been serving in the religious community since the 1990s. The famed pastor is currently at the helm of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, and known for his blend of Baptist sermons and contemporary topics that resonate with younger members of the congregation. Prior to his role at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Bryant led the Empowerment Temple in Baltimore. His currently estimated net worth is $500,000 and has claimed he has never received a salary from the church.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DL8wSQ8vrZt/?igsh=MWQxeGxxbWp3YjNwOA==

Juanita Bynum

Juanita Bynum is a known preacher who has been involved in independent evangelism since 1995. Bynum is also a singer and writer who often speaks at conferences and uses media to spread her message and the gospel. Her teachings, music, and popular books highlight themes of empowerment, healing, and spiritual guidance making her a key figure in religious circles. Bynum is highly recognized as an influential Black female TV evangelist. Her reported net worth is approximately $10 million.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHJ83tWPGh0/?igsh=MXBqNjJ0ZXJnNWJoZA==

Creflo Dollar

Creflo Dollar is widely recognized in the prosperity gospel realm for his ministry and megachurch. He serves as the head of World Changers Church International (WCCI) located in College Park, Georgia, with a congregation of 30,000 individuals attending services. The church was established back in 1995 at the World Dome facility with an estimated value of $27 million. Known to generate revenue surpassing $70 million historically, Dollar’s earnings are not publicly disclosed. Nevertheless, his assets, such as a jet, real estate holdings, and various luxury vehicles have not gone unnoticed by the media.

RELATED CONTENT: IKYL: Pastor Jamal Bryant Slams National Baptist Convention For ‘Selling Out’ With $300K Donation From Target