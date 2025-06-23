News by Sharelle B. McNair IKYL: Pastor Jamal Bryant Slams National Baptist Convention For ‘Selling Out’ With $300K Donation From Target In a statement from NBC President Dr. Boise Kimber, he defended Target's partnership, alleging they share similar commitments.







Pastor Jamal Bryant took some time to call out his denomination at the National Baptist Convention (NBC) for allegedly “selling out” and accepting a $300,000 donation from Target, where Bryant started a 40-day boycott.

While at the pulpit, Bryant accused the retail giant of bypassing him and cozying up to his denomination to win over Black consumers following backlash over its pullback on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Bryant was one of several religious leaders, including Rev. Al Sharpton, who initiated a boycott in retaliation for the move. With his sermon, the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, publicly reminded them that the battle is still on.“

“You thought you were going to go around me and go to the National Baptist Convention and go out for $300,000?” he asked.

“Are you crazy to think that we gon’ sell out for chump change? You must not know who we are!”

Journalist and CEO of Nu Vision Media, Roland Martin, blew the whistle on NBC accepting Target’s partnership. He stood with Bryant in his disdain, accusing the denomination of “selling out Black America with Target.” “I know for a fact they’ve received $300,000 from Target. And so what you have literally is the National Baptist Convention, USA, selling out Black America with Target,” Martin said, according to Eur Web.

“Oh, I can read the press release ’cause y’all gotta understand I ain’t got no problem calling anybody out. I use names. I tag your ass on social media.”

In a press release, NBC President Dr. Boise Kimber stated that the partnership is based on a “shared commitment to community empowerment through small-business and entrepreneur development, investments in education and student support, and workforce and skill development that unlocks growth across our communities.”

Despite backlash from Martin, Bryant, and others, Kimber claims the donation will help the church “provide scholarships, support senior citizens, and invest in entrepreneurship programs that uplift our people and the future.”

However, critics label the donation as crumbs compared to a company that made more than $4 billion in 2024.

