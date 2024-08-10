Check Out How These Faith-Based Organizations Are Fighting Homelessness

The Allston-Brighton neighborhood of Boston is a bustling community that houses Boston University, Boston College and portions of Harvard University. However, recent urban development is rapidly changing the landscape of this community.

As housing costs continue to rise, some senior residents can no longer afford to live in the neighborhood where, according to Apartments.com, the average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment is $2,777 monthly. Some faith based-organizations are stepping in to help.

The Hill Memorial Baptist Church has been a staple in the community for more than 120 years. The church closed its doors in 2023 and it will now be turned into affordable housing for the neighborhood’s older residences.

After experiencing a significant decrease in membership the church considered downsizing but they ultimately decided to sell the land so that it can be used to provide affordable housing for seniors. In an email to The Christian Science Monitor, Reverend Catherine Johnson said the congregation is “giving back to the Allston community “by helping to provide affordable housing for its senior citizens.

John Woods is the executive director of Allston Brighton Community Development Corp, the developer that is overseeing the project.

“This project really exemplifies the importance of collaboration in affordable housing development,” Woods said in a press release. “By working together with some amazing partners, we are expecting to fill a pivotal gap in the continuum of affordable housing by creating more opportunities for folks to age in place in the community that they call home.”

Religious organizations in other cities such as San Diego, Atlanta and San Antonio have created similar initiatives.

The Yes in God’s Backyard Act was introduced to the U.S. congress in March of this year. If signed into law, the bill will allow faith-based organizations across the country to address the housing crisis by providing affordable living spaces to low-income residences.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown , who introduced the act in March, says that it will provide a solution for the growing housing crisis in the United States

“Housing is too expensive and too hard to find in almost every community in America,” Brown said in a press release.

“This is a common sense solution – families need more housing, and churches, synagogues, and other religious organizations want to put their faith into action by developing housing on land they already own. By helping these institutions cut through red tape, we can lower the cost of housing and expand options in Ohio and around the country.”