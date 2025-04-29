HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman How This HBCU Grad Is Pioneering Global Marketing And Media Campaigns For Billion-Dollar Body Care Brands Eric Austin is leading the inclusive marketing and media approaches at Procter & Gamble.







Eric Austin, a proud alumnus of Tennessee State University, is a dynamic force behind the global marketing and media initiatives of some of the top body care brands.

For the past 25 years, he has been a pioneering voice for branding notable brands such as Pantene, Head & Shoulders, and Olay, among others. As vice president and marketing innovator at Procter & Gamble, Austin’s influence can be seen at all of these world-renowned companies within P&G’s portfolio.

However, his success was not built overnight. He looks to his HBCU alma mater for shaping his vision and sharpening the skills he needed for corporate leadership.

“It was a major turning point in my life,” he shared with Watch The Yard. “The yard felt sacred—I knew the school had a rich history, and I was proud to be a part of it.”



As a first-generation college student, Austin’s matriculation could have led to feelings of isolation and loneliness as he worked toward his future. Fortunately, that was not the case for him at TSU. While moving in, he and his family crossed paths with TSU’s Dean of Architectural Engineering, Dr. Walter Vincent.

Vincent spoke sincerely with the anxious parents and incoming freshman, promising to look after the young man. It became a symbol of hope and warmth found at many historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), providing a sense of relief for Austin as he began his academic journey.

He later thrived at the university, becoming a member of the Rho Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in 1992. Inspired by his brother, who was also a member, and Dr. Vincent, Austin gravitated to the fraternity’s values of brotherhood and friendship. His experience joining Omega Psi Phi helped him as he entered his professional career, shaping his leadership and determination to accomplish any goal.

Although initially starting in the IT department at P&G, Austin transitioned into brand management, where his passions better aligned. Now, he has led the shift to more inclusive storytelling in their marketing approach.

While a trailblazer in advertising, Austin still looks back at his HBCU for instilling a standard of success. He has leveraged this experience to help establish diverse media campaigns and Widen The Screen, a platform designed to combat stereotypical representations of Black people in visual content. However, he also understands that HBCUs are essential to creating a pipeline of creative game-changers in media.

“HBCU culture is essential to the success of American culture,” he said. “These schools need to center that strength in how they market themselves to attract students, funding, and sponsorships.”



Understanding the influence of HBCU students, Austin also led P&G’s “This Is How We HBCYOU” campaign to further this relationship with the brand and this sector of young adults. Not only is P&G’s campaign with HBCUs promoting Black excellence on a global scale, but it also highlights greater opportunities for future leaders to emerge from these institutions.

Austin encourages other companies to follow suit in their multicultural marketing. In his opinion, the first step is to take an authentic interest and investment in these communities to connect with their unique stories.

“I want to leave a legacy of inclusive marketing,” he said. “To inspire others to break barriers and see themselves in the work we create.”

