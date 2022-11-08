Here’s How To Replace Your Voter ID After a Disaster

If you or a loved one have lost ID documents in a fire, flood, hurricane or other disaster, you have compounded stress on top of heartbreak.

Replacing your vital records and ID is one of the most important tasks to handle after an accident or natural disaster. Identification documents are important in all aspects of your life: your financial well-being, school enrollment, all kinds of insurance – and, in over two-thirds of states, voting.

It can sometimes seem as if you are caught in an impossible “Catch-22” since most state agencies require that you present a photo ID in order to issue a certified copy of legal papers like a birth certificate. But there is help available for voters! VoteRiders has experts on hand, including pro bono lawyers, if you need to secure your ID in order to vote, according to a press release. Our national toll-free Voter ID Helpline is 844-338-8743 or contact us via this website.

If you are not able to collect mail at your address, start by notifying your local Post Office to hold your mail or forward it to your PO Box or new address. Most of your replacement documents will be mailed to you. So make sure they are delivered to a valid address! Compile an inventory of any forms of identification you DO have – however unlikely they may seem – especially any letters from government agencies that include your name and new address. Birth, death, marriage, divorce, adoption, and legal change-of-name certificates: If you are a US-born citizen, locate the vital records office in the state where you were born. There, you should be able to find your state’s specific process on how to obtain the documents you need, including instructions and information on any applicable fees and what ID is required. In most states, a lawyer can submit an application for a certified copy of vital documents on your behalf along with a copy of his/her photo ID. Social Security card – Obtaining a replacement copy of your Social Security card is a good first step if you have lost or damaged your driver’s license or state-issued photo ID. Find the nearest Social Security office to you by looking here.

Print and fill out the downloadable application for a replacement Social Security card. Be sure to sign the application or it will be denied.

The application includes a complete list of documents you will need to gather and send (originals or certified copies only) with your application, including proof of age, identity, and US Citizenship. There are many different kinds of documents accepted for each of these categories, but if you do not have access to these documents you can call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213.

Mail – or, if any of your records are originals, take your application and documents to the Social Security office nearest you.It will generally take around ten days to receive your Social Security card. The process for replacing your driver’s license or non-driver’s photo ID varies in each state – contact your local DMV office to find out the details.

Once you have your driver’s license or non-driver’s state ID along with certified copies of your vital documents, you can begin the process of obtaining the rest of your documentation, including: