How To Unclutter Your Mind

Originally Published June 18, 2014

What happens when we have too many programs opened up on our computers? The computer starts to operate at a slower pace. The same applies to our mental computers—our minds. We live in a time where it’s commonplace to have a plethora of things going on simultaneously. However, it still doesn’t take away from the fact that we are human and one of our most basic needs to function is to have a peaceful mind. The reality is this—the more cluttered our minds are, the more cluttered and chaotic our lives will be. Having a clear mind set is vital to us thriving not only in business, but in life. The truly successful life is a balanced life.

As simple as that sounds, it’s very important. Our surroundings are often a direct reflection of what’s going on inside and mentally. The physical act of cleaning is a cathartic experience that brings a sense of accomplishment, ease, and is symbolic for picking up the clutter in our lives.

Carve out quiet time daily

No matter how chaotic your life may be, you have at least five to 10 minutes to still yourself and sit in total silence. It is often in silence where we begin to see clarity manifest. Without clarity no task or dream will ever be accomplished. Silence also provides serenity and quells any anxiety one could be experiencing. This exercise can be done anytime during the day. Start out with five minutes and slowly begin to increase it.

Mapping

Create a map of all the things that are cluttering your mind. Place them in order of importance. Come up with a plan to attack each task one by one. Please exercise patience. This is an exercise to ease the angst and craziness that often occurs with a cluttered mind.

Exercise

The benefits of exercise are limitless. The endorphins released during exercise provide clarity, creativity, and energy. All are needed for optimal mental health and acuity.

Video journal

Almost everyone has a smartphone with a decent camera on it. Take some time to pour out your thoughts. The great thing is it doesn’t have to make sense nor does it have to be pretty or refined. This is an exercise in brain dumping. Moreover, get rid of everything that is vying for space in your mind.

Give yourself a break

The easiest yet hardest thing for most to do is to take a time out. We often think we are missing out and should always be doing something. This notion often leads to mental overload, and in the end it usually does more damage than good. Allow yourself some time to just do nothing. Watch some TV, read a book, cook, or go for a walk. Do something every day that has nothing to do with the weight of the thoughts going through your mind.