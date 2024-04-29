Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman From Walmart Deli To Olympic Dreams: Howard University Graduate Dylan Beard Races For Spot On Olympic Track Team Dylan Beard became the third fastest hurdler in the world after a win at the Millrose Games in February.









A Howard University graduate currently working at a Walmart Deli is fighting to fulfill his Olympic dreams. Dylan Beard is a competitive hurdler racing to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic Track team.

While still working full-time at the grocery chain’s deli counter, Beard will compete for a chance to be part of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Beard first gained traction after winning the 60-meter hurdles at the Millrose Games in February. His time of 7.44 seconds secured his place as the third fastest hurdler in the world, according to NBC News.

Beard’s coach, Reuben McCoy, commended his work ethic and perseverance to achieve such feats,

“His work ethic is very much unmatched. And his character speaks very highly of the man who he is.”

Unlike other Olympic hopefuls, Beard is unsponsored, and will have to pay for his travel to Paris if he lands a spot on the squad. However, an appearance on the Today show left Beard with a little more money to fund the venture. Co-anchor Craig Melvin presented the athlete with a $20,000 check from Walmart for his loved ones to watch him at the Olympic trials.

Beard, who earned his Masters in Public Health from Howard, also hopes to counsel at-risk youth. In regards to his current gig, he remains unashamed of his experiences, only letting it drive him to achieve greatness.

“At the end of the day, my name is attached to what I’m doing. So yes, I’m working at Walmart in the deli, but it still represents me, which represents a lot of other people,” expressed Beard.

His inspiring feat granted him entry into the U.S. Olympics track and field trials happening in June. There, he will compete against other athletes at the Eugene, Oregon, event to see if he will make history.

