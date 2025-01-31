News by Kandiss Edwards Howard Professor And Civil Rights Attorney Dies In D.C. Plane Crash Kiah Duggins was an incoming professor at Howard University's law school.







Among the 67 who died in the Jan. 29 collision between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a military Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, D.C., was soon-to-be professor at Howard University.

Kiah Duggins, 30, a Civil Rights attorney and Harvard graduate, was set to begin teaching law at the D.C.-based historically Black college and university (HBCU) in the fall.

Duggins, born and raised in Kansas, had long been an advocate for justice system reform. She worked for the Civil Rights Corps, fighting against “police abuse and pretrial detention.”

“My family has been personally affected by the harms of the criminal legal system, and I went to law school to help remedy some of those harms and make sure that other people don’t experience it,” Duggins said on the One4UsBrand podcast.

Howard University released a statement after Duggins was identified as one of the crash victims.

“It is with profound sadness that Howard University School of Law and the broader Howard University community have learned of the passing of Professor Kiah Duggins, who was among those lost in the mid-air plane collision at Reagan National Airport,” the statement read. Professor Duggins was set to begin a new chapter as a professor at Howard University School of Law this fall. As a civil rights lawyer, she dedicated her career to fighting unconstitutional policing and unjust money bail practices in Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, D.C. “We ask for privacy and respect for Professor Duggins’ family, students, and colleagues during this difficult time. Plans to honor her legacy will be shared in the coming days.”

The university plans to celebrate the life and work of Duggins in the near future. The HBCU is also offering support services to faculty, staff, and students affected by the tragedy.

Duggins’ family has started a GoFundMe to celebrate her life. According to family member Aisha Duggins, the funds will go toward:

“Environmental Justice—Continuing Kiah’s fight against environmental racism and supporting communities affected by toxic pollution. Legal & Civil Rights Advocacy—Uplifting organizations committed to abolitionist movements and racial justice. Education & Empowerment—Providing resources for Black scholars, activists, and community leaders following in Kiah’s footsteps.”

Donations can be made here

