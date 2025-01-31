News by Sharelle Burt Trump Says The Damndest Things: Blames DEI And Obama For D.C. Plane Crash The investigation is still pending.







Following the plane crash that killed 67 people, President Donald Trump bafflingly pointed the blame on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, the Associated Press reports.

During a press conference Jan. 30, Trump started his first press appearance with a moment of silence and a prayer for victims of the crash that took place less than 24 hours at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. Shortly after, Trump blamed the Biden-Harris administration’s—and even Obama’s—focus on diversity as the potential reasoning behind the crash.

“They put a big push to put diversity in the FAA’s program. Then, in an article, the Federal Aviation Administration, this was before I got to office, recently, second term, the FAA is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency’s website,” Trump said.

“Can you imagine? These are people that are, I mean, actually, their lives are shortened because of the stress that they have. Brilliant people have to be in those positions….”

BREAKING: In his first on-camera response to the deadly collision that killed 67 Americans, Trump blames DEI and his predecessors.



Absolutely disgusting. This man is utterly unfit to be president.pic.twitter.com/raFiedVsfe — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 30, 2025

On social media, the White House defended Trump’s air traffic control policies. “In 2018, the Trump administration announced it would do away with an Obama-era test that punished skilled applicants,” the post read.

However, in April 2019, during Trump’s first term in office, the FAA stated its Office of Civil Rights would seek “specific opportunities for people with targeted disabilities,” with the goal of enrolling up to 20 people in its Aviation Development Program.

“The candidates in this program will receive the same rigorous consideration in terms of aptitude, medical, and security qualifications as those individuals considered for a standard public opening for air traffic controller jobs,” the FAA said.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, something reporters seemingly had to remind Trump on several occasions. After his opening remarks, Trump get into minor rifts with reporters, like CNN’s Kaitlyn Collins, who called him out on it.

“We don’t yet know the names of the 67 people that were killed, and you are blaming Democrats and DEI policies and Air Traffic Control…Don’t you think you’re getting ahead of the investigation?,” she asked.

Trump said no and asked Collins if she thought the names of the victims would make a difference. “I don’t think that’s a very smart question. I’m surprised coming from you.”

We don’t yet know the names of the 67 people we were killed, and you are blaming Democrats and DEI policies and Air Traffic Control and, seemingly, the member of the US military flying that Black Hawk helicopter. Don't you think you're getting ahead of the investigation?



Trump:… pic.twitter.com/OQtVA3tdBe — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 30, 2025

Another reporter boldly asked the convicted felon how he could “come to the conclusion right now that diversity had something to do with this crash”.”

“Because I have common sense,” Trump responded. “OK?”

The DEI blame caught the attention of Americans everywhere, especially advocates like NAACP President Derrick Johnson, who in a statement according to NBC News, called Trump’s diversity blame “disgusting.”

“The President has made his decision to put politics over people abundantly clear as he uses the highest office in the land to sow hatred rooted in falsehoods instead of providing us with the leadership we need and deserve,” he wrote.

Instead of “playing politics” like he said Trump did, Johnson applauded the first responders from D.C., Maryland, and Virginia for doing what’s right. “We’re proud to see thousands of first responders in the DMV region unify to support the enormous recovery efforts taking place on the Potomac.”

RELATED CONTENT: Roland Martin Has An Interesting Take On The Declassification Of MLK Documents