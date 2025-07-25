News by Kandiss Edwards Howard University Students Are Going Public With Financial Aid Issues Howard students are speaking up about the HBCU's lack of assistance







Howard University students are sounding the alarm about ballooning tuition, fees, and delayed financial aid.

According to the HBCU, at least 1,000 students are affected by the university’s change in student platforms from BisonWeb to BisonHub. Initially, the hold was attributed to outstanding balances from the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.

NBC News reported on students’ mounting frustrations about their semester billing. Students claim that even after financial aid was applied, they still face mounting fees. The sudden fees can delay enrollment for the 2025-26 fall semester. The delays and denials are putting many at risk of falling behind or not graduating.

Seniors like Isaiah Phillips said he watched his account balance double from $4,000 to $8,000 overnight due to misapplied scholarships and delayed aid disbursements.

“I’ve been calling financial aid nonstop to figure out where this extra $4,000 came from,” Phillips added.

Other Bison complain that they’ve waited hours to register for classes. However, once they are helped, they are promptly turned away when flagged loans or grants lead to account freezes.

Ruth Atta says she is frozen and unsure how to navigate the process.

“I feel like I’m just stuck in limbo,” Atta told HU News Service.

The financial setbacks are only the tip of the iceberg for HU Bison. Howard has steadily increased tuition by 7.5% during the 2023–24 academic year. The hike increased undergraduate costs to approximately $32,878 per year.

Senior psychology major Georney Miller is no longer feeling Bison pride and believes Howard is indifferent toward student suffering.

“It’s becoming more and more clear that these institutions do not care,” Miller said.

Howard officials confirmed that they are reviewing hold and registration procedures and encouraged students to schedule virtual appointments with financial aid counselors via Microsoft Teams. University spokespeople also acknowledge the challenges posed by federal funding freezes and say they are dedicated to helping students navigate these hurdles.

Advocacy groups are urging the university to streamline billing communication and resolve inconsistencies faster so students aren’t blocked from academic progress during their final semesters.

As the fall semester begins, students say they hope for clearer guidance and better financial support.

