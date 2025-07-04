Business by Keka Araújo DeKalb County Plato’s Closet Eviction Leads To Public Scramble For Designer Merch Videos circulating on social media showed numerous people gathering and actively scouring through the displaced merchandise.







A DeKalb County Marshal’s Office eviction at a Plato’s Closet location on the morning of July 3 led to disarray in a shopping plaza, as social media videos depicted individuals sifting through merchandise removed from the store.

The incident occurred at the Plato’s Closet near Briarcliff Road and North Druid Hills Road, where eviction proceedings commenced around 9:30 a.m., according to officials.

While the Marshal’s Office stated that store staff cooperated throughout the eviction process and that items were removed, the scene outside the business told a different story. Videos circulating on social media showed numerous people gathering and actively scouring through the displaced merchandise.

Upon arrival at the scene, 11Alive crews observed the official eviction notice affixed to the store’s door. Items remained outside the premises, with some individuals seen with brooms, seemingly attempting to organize or collect what had been left behind.

Plato’s Closet operates as a franchise model, with each location independently owned and operated by local business owners. The chain is known for buying and selling gently used clothes, shoes, and accessories, offering cash on the spot for items and promoting sustainable fashion by extending the life of clothing.

The company emphasizes its role in local communities and its commitment to affordable, convenient shopping. Plato’s Closet is a registered trademark of Winmark Corporation, based in Minneapolis, Minn.

