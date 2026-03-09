HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman HU Bison Community Calls Out D.C. Jogger For Promoting Runs Through Howard’s Campus The running influencer's post about Howard divided the HBCU community.







A Washington, D.C.-based jogger has apologized to Howard University students after an insensitive post sparked controversy within the HBCU community.

Instagrammer “Your Buddy Gus” sparked outrage with a post promoting runs throughout the HBCU’s campus. His social media content primarily promotes runs in the D.C. area, filming the trails as he goes.

Some Howard students and alumni called the move tone-deaf, especially given the sacredness of HBCU campuses nationwide. Others chimed in, asking him not to promote the school grounds recklessly, as others with nefarious motives could head there next.

Following the criticism, Gus posted an apology for his since-deleted video.

“It was insensitive for me to run through a private institution like Howard without the approval of the Howard community,” he said. “I see that now, especially given the history of outsiders abusing Howard’sbcampus, which I was previously unaware of.”

While the D.C. jogger had positive intentions with his content, he recognized Howard students’ concerns regarding his promotion of their campus as a running opportunity.

“The purpose of my content is to highlight the beauty of Washington D.C., but I never want to do that at the expense of people’s safety, well-being, and overall peace of mind. So, to the people in my comments who spoke up, thank you for doing so. This has been a valuable experience.“

Some sided with Gus, stating that HBCU supporters took the criticism too far, especially if his intentions sought to help others see the city’s beauty and historic areas.

One person, who identified themselves as a Howard alumnus, wrote, “The excessive comments on his last video were ridiculous. He was running! D.C. has several universities, and people run through the city, and through them, often. He was not disrespectful, and frankly, Howard, although private, is quite open to the public more times than not. Just a waste of actual commentary when we have REAL issues afoot.”

Another wrote, “I can’t stand us sometimes. Are we serious? It’s literally public streets…”

Despite this, others noted the uptick in violence and safety threats at several HBCU institutions, saying Gus’ video could cause potential security issues. Furthermore, another Howard alumnus noted that the school must be held in high regard as an esteemed institution in Black history, not just a walking trail for D.C. residents.

“I’m confused and disappointed by the number of Black people saying he did nothing wrong. He did, and he apologized. Why are you so quick to contradict our own brothers and sisters to give this man a pass? Has the lack of solidarity taught us nothing?”

They continued, “Also, let’s be clear: Howard University is a private campus on private property. It is not a public park, a jogging trail, or a dog-walking area. When people start treating it that way, others will follow. And yes—I say this as a graduate of Howard who lived on campus my entire time as a student.”

