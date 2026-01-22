News by Jameelah Mullen Threatening Email Triggers Lockdown At Morris Brown And Wiley University The HBCUs are among several institutions that have locked down their campuses after receiving threats in recent months.







Morris Brown College and Wiley College are taking precautions after both HBCUs received threatening emails. On Thursday, Jan. 22, both schools announced they were closing campuses as a safety precaution.

In an alert, issued around 9:30 a.m., Morris Brown told its students to prepare for virtual classes.

According to the school, the emergency alert was issued due to a security threat affecting Morris Brown.

Approximately two hours later, Morris Brown’s President Kevin James announced that the college would resume normal operations.

“This morning, several HBCUs across the country, including institutions within the Atlanta University Center (AUC), received a threatening email directed at members of our campus communities,” James wrote.

“After working closely with law enforcement, we have been cleared to resume normal campus operations. I am grateful to our team for their professionalism, preparedness, and prompt action in ensuring the safety and well-being of our faculty, staff, and students.”

Wiley University also issued a shelter-in-place warning and canceled classes and closed offices for the day. The University’s President, Dr. Herman J. Felton, shared the news on Instagram.

“This morning, unfortunately, we received a disturbing email that poses a critical threat to the institution, our students, and the very way of life we’ve become accustomed to on this campus,” Felton said in the video.

Felton also noted that the colleges are working with local and state law enforcement to ensure campus safety.

Neither college revealed details about the emails they received.

In September 2025, several HBCUs faced terrorist threats, leading to campus lockdowns, including Clark Atlanta University, which is also located in the Atlanta University Center. Other colleges affected were Bethune-Cookman College in Florida and Washington, D.C.’s Howard University. Virginia State University and Hampton University, both located in Virginia, also received threats.

Morris Brown College recently made headlines after its President, Kevin James, announced his termination. The institution reinstated him less than two weeks later.

RELATED CONTENT: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Returns To Morris Brown College After 23-Year Hiatus