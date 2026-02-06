Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn Howard University Lends Elizabeth Catlett Works To ‘She Speaks’ Exhibit At Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum The Howard University Gallery of Art is lending three works by iconic alumna Elizabeth Catlett to the "She Speaks" exhibit.







The Howard University Gallery of Art is lending three works by legendary artist and alumna Elizabeth Catlett to a new exhibit celebrating the power of Black womanhood across history.

Opening Feb. 7 at the Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum in Annapolis, Maryland, “She Speaks: Black Women Artists and the Power of Historical Memory” will feature three works by Elizabeth Catlett: “My Right is a Future of Equality with Other Americans,” “My Role Has Been Important in the Struggle to Organize the Unorganized,” and “In Sojourner Truth I Fight For the Rights of Other Women.” The inclusion of Catlett’s pieces highlights Howard University’s enduring role in nurturing Black artistic excellence and cements her legacy as one of the most influential Black artists of the 20th century.

“Elizabeth Catlett’s work embodies the intersection of art, history, and social responsibility that Howard University has long championed,” Kathryn Coney-Ali, co-executive director of the Howard University Gallery of Art, said in the school’s announcement. “This collaboration allows our students and the broader public to encounter her work in a context that honors both her artistic vision and her legacy as an artist and educator.”

The exhibition brings together Black women artists across history, featuring both contemporary and internationally recognized creators whose work explores memory, resistance, and the future through a Black feminist lens. Spanning over two centuries of American history, “She Speaks” demonstrates how art can serve as a powerful tool for capturing history and sharing culture aesthetically, specifically through the lens of Black women.

A 1935 Howard University cum laude graduate, Catlett grounded her work as a sculptor and graphic artist in depicting Black life and labor, creating visually striking pieces that combined social responsibility, political clarity, and a steadfast commitment to Black experiences.

“She Speaks: Black Women Artists and the Power of Historical Memory” will be on view through Jan. 16, 2027, with interpretive programming scheduled throughout the year.

