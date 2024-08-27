Howard University Hospital Names Alum and Professor As New President

Howard University alum, professor, and gun violence prevention advocate Roger A. Mitchell, Jr., MD, will become the new president of Howard University Hospital.

Adventist HealthCare and Howard University made the leadership announcement on Aug. 26 as part of the Management Service Agreement as they continue discussions for a long-term partnership. Dr. Mitchell will begin his new role Sept. 13, after current Howard University Hospital president Anita Jenkins steps away.

“The start of a brand new journey,” Dr. Mitchell posted on Instagram in response to the announcement. “Thank you, Howard University and Adventist HealthCare, for trusting my leadership in a critical time such as this.”

Mitchell will resign from his current position as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for the Howard University Faculty Practice Plan. He will also take a leave of absence from his tenured position as Professor of Pathology at the Howard University College of Medicine, a department he previously chaired. In his current CMO post and his current role in the hospital’s Management Service Agreement, he helps oversee practice development and operations.

Wearing many hats at the university, the hospital, and in the community, Dr. Mitchell serves as the university’s director for the Center of Excellence for Trauma and Violence Prevention, leading outreach efforts to decrease gun violence in D.C. Additionally, he serves as the chair of the Performance Improvement Committee for Howard University Hospital and formerly served as director of the university’s COVID-19 Testing Laboratory. Prior to his service at Howard University, Mitchell worked in the D.C. government for seven years, including as the Chief Medical Examiner, Interim Director of the Department of Forensic Sciences and Interim Deputy Mayor for Public Safety & Justice.

“Dr. Mitchell is uniquely qualified to lead Howard University Hospital, bringing decades of strong leadership experience and insight from regional, national and international healthcare roles,” said John Sackett, President and CEO of Adventist HealthCare. “Dr. Mitchell will provide the guidance needed to provide high-quality care for the the D.C. community, attract the best physicians in the nation to support comprehensive healing and ensure a superior learning environment for medical students and residents.”

According to a university statement, Dr. Mitchell holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Howard University and a Doctor of Medicine from UMDNJ New Jersey Medical School. He completed a New York University/NY OCME fellowship and a George Washington University residency. Having published numerous works and serving as a featured presenter for national and global organizations, Dr. Mitchell is the President-Elect of the National Medical Association, the United States’ oldest and largest group representing Black physicians and their patients.

“Dr. Mitchell’s extensive medical and public health experience, as well as his understanding of the needs of the D.C. community, will inform his leadership so that Howard University Hospital continues to advance initiatives to support the best health outcomes,” said Howard University President Ben Vinson III.

“His deep connections to Howard University as an alumnus, professor and executive leader will inform how our students can best participate in ground-breaking clinical and research work with significant influence and impact.”