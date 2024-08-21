HBCU by Shanique Yates Howard University Faces Housing Challenges Amid Record-Breaking Enrollment On Aug. 9, the renowned HBCU welcomed the largest incoming class in the school’s history. More than 2,700 first-year college students arrived on campus, prepared to begin their HU journey.







As Howard University celebrates an enrollment milestone, students are concerned about what this means for their on-campus housing.

On Aug. 9, the renowned HBCU welcomed the largest incoming class in the school’s history. More than 2,700 first-year college students arrived on campus, prepared to begin their HU journey. As the number of incoming students increases, the institution is working to ensure that all first- and second-year students can live on campus in their preferred housing, The Hilltop reports.

“As always, we have looked for innovative ways to open the Howard experience to a diverse array of students who can contribute to our university community in unique ways,” said Howard Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Lydia Sermons in an interview with The Hilltop. “As a result, Howard is experiencing growth in enrollment, which is a positive development fueled in large part by higher upperclassman retention rates.”

The sizeable incoming class follows news that Howard received a record-breaking 37,000 applicants last year ahead of this year’s first-year class. According to the university’s undergraduate admissions department, the class of 2028 applicant pool increased by 12%, or 4,000 applicants, from the previous year.

Moreover, Sermons revealed that the number of first-year students entering Howard this year is “in line with the goals set by the university’s administration.” She also noted that HU has added new faculty and classes to support the incoming students, dining services have also been “enhanced,” and more than 300 beds have been added to housing availability.

Despite some accommodations, returning students have voiced concerns about being placed into triple dorm rooms, although they requested something different.

For example, the outlet also reported that a sophomore biology major, Makayla Lumpkin, requested a single dorm in Howard Plaza West Towers but was devastated when she learned of her assignment in a triple.

“I cried, and I was very upset,” said Lumpkin. “All of my friends got singles, and I was the only one placed in a triple.”

Per Sermons, triples only account for 1% of the beds, or 22 rooms, available to students during the aforementioned interview.

“The unprecedented interest in enrolling at Howard has required ingenuity in housing to meet the needs of each student,” said Sermons. “As we have in the past, we have leveraged a group of larger rooms which can comfortably accommodate triples to ensure that as many students have housing as possible, especially freshmen.”

Along with the space constraints, students have voiced concerns about the pricing of the triples, noting that they are the same amount it would be for a small double dorm that includes a shared bathroom. The Howard University student housing website currently lists the small double and triple dorms at $4,158 per semester.

