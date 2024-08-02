Education by Kandiss Edwards Howard University Shuts Down Tailgate In Favor Of ‘Family-Friendly’ Homecoming The centennial celebration for past and current Bison will look a little different this year.









Howard University announced the cancellation of its Homecoming Tailgate Party, to the disappointment of many.

The university, located in Washington, D.C., is celebrating its 100th homecoming since the school’s founding. The weekend will not lack activities. According to Howard’s official website, “Student Fashion Show, Greek Step Show, Yardfest, Homecoming Parade, Young Alumni Day Party Brunch and Alumni Jazz Brunch” are just a few of the scheduled events. The centennial celebration for past and current Bison will look a little different this year. The Tailgate, a Bison family reunion of sorts, will be notably absent.

On November 27, 1924, Howard University’s first Homecoming was simply a football game against Lincoln University of Pennsylvania. This year, from 10/13 – 10/20, we’ll celebrate the Centennial in true Bison fashion. Learn More: https://t.co/scA1Q177KO pic.twitter.com/AJnmvVaPYG — Howard University (@HowardU) July 31, 2024

Howard claims the removal of the official Tail Gate Party comes from the desire “to create a more unique and family-friendly experience on Saturday.”

David Bennett, senior vice president of Development and Alumni Relations, wrote, “Each year, Howard Homecoming appeals to students, alumni and members of the local community and, this year, we are confident that an even greater level of enthusiasm will be had by people as we celebrate 100 years of Homecoming,” Bennet continues, “It’s our intention to create a week of events that appeal to everyone – past, current and even future Bison.”

Howard, affectionately called “the Mecca” by its Alumni, is one of the nation’s leading HBCUs. Not only is the institution renowned for its education, it is also known for its impressive list of celebrity alumni. The Howard Halls have been graced by current Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Oscar winner Samuel Jackson Jr., and late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The campus is considered a bastion of Black culture and is attended by Black people from all across the diaspora. The Tailgate Party is a much-anticipated event that allows past and present Bison to network and fellowship,

Ok Howard tailgate go off! pic.twitter.com/zKJGdJ5mrq — Farnan (@farnan4dc) October 22, 2022

