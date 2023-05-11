Howard University Men’s Golf Team Win Back-To-Back Championships

Howard University’s men’s golf team has won two consecutive championships. On May 10, 2023, team easily took home the PGA Works Collegiate championship by 57 strokes.

According to Golfweek, Greg Odom Jr., who knocked in the final putt, won the low medalist honor two years in a row. HU’s Everett Whiten Jr. also finished at 14-under par.

“I feel like if you prepare properly and you execute by trusting the process, things like this can happen,” Sam Puryear, HU’s golf coach said. “This is a byproduct of a lot of hard work, a lot of personal belief, a lot of sacrifice. We had a quick two-day turnaround from our conference championship, so there was a lot on everybody’s plate, but it worked out in our favor.”

Whiten started the championship game one shot behind Chicago State’s Kieran Hogarth. But Whiten eventually commanded the field by birding four of the first six holes and finished the front nine in 31 shots.

Odom, who lost his father on Wednesday, May 1, 2023, finished at 5-under and HU’s Marcus Smith finished 4-under for the Championship, PGA reports.

“They have no idea how poorly underfunded we were 30-some years ago. But to see a group of brown kids do what they’ve done, and the belief system that they’ve established, it’s fantastic right now,” Puryer said to WUSA News.

After a dominant performance comes a worthy celebration 🍾. Congratulations to our Men’s Division I Champions, @HUBison_Golf!#PGAWORKSChamp | @PGAWORKS pic.twitter.com/8wkSoY3hFq — PGA Amateur Golf (@PGAAmateurGolf) May 10, 2023

HU debuted its first Division 1 men’s and women’s golf teams during the 2020-2021 academic school year. Upon the school’s announcement, NBA superstar Steph Curry announced that he would support HU’s golf teams for six years.

“Golf is a sport that has changed my life in ways that are less tangible, but just as impactful,” Curry said to HU’s The Dig, “It’s a discipline that challenges your mental wherewithal from patience to focus, and is impossible to truly master, so when you hear about these passionate student athletes who have the talent but don’t have a fair shot at the game, it’s tough. I feel really honored to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University, and look forward to building their first men’s and women’s golf teams with them.”

NBA superstar Stephen Curry is in DC today for the announcement that he will sponsor Howard Univ. men’s and women’s golf programs for the next six years. HU athletic director called it “one of the most generous gifts” in the school’s history. pic.twitter.com/z5sVS3MkKM — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) August 19, 2019

RELEATED CONTENT: Howard University Hires Historian Ben Vinson III To Serve As School’s New President