News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Howard University President Ben Vinson Out After 2 Years Howard University announced the departure of President Ben Vinson as the prestigious HBCU begins its fall semester.







Howard University President Ben Vinson is stepping down after serving two years as head of the esteemed HBCU.

Board Chair Leslie Hale announced his departure during a virtual meeting with staff and faculty on Aug. 22, naming former President Wayne Frederick as interim leader while a nationwide search for a new president gets underway, Biz Journals reports. Following the meeting, the school took to social media for an official announcement.

“Howard University Board of Trustees announced a leadership transition and extends its sincere appreciation to President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D., as he steps down as the University’s 18th president,” the school tweeted. “The Board of Trustees announced President Emeritus Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D., to serve as interim president until a national search is completed. We look forward to continuing to build on Howard’s upward trajectory and positive momentum.”

Howard University Board of Trustees announced a leadership transition and extends its sincere appreciation to President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D., as he steps down as the University's 18th president. The Board of Trustees announced President Emeritus Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D., to… pic.twitter.com/8NDKEYsvyv — Howard University (@HowardU) August 22, 2025

News of his exit comes as Howard students kicked off the fall semester, adding to the suspicion surrounding the timing of the announcement.

“What happened?” one X user asked.

“What!!! Didn’t he just get appointed?” added someone else.

Vinson stepped into the role at Howard in 2023 after serving as provost at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and holding leadership positions at George Washington University and Johns Hopkins University. His presidency marked a period of growth, with rising student enrollment and increased donations.

Under his leadership, Howard became the first HBCU to earn Research 1 (R1) status from the American Council on Education and the Carnegie Foundation, the highest level of research recognition for U.S. universities. His tenure also saw a landmark $175 million gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies in August 2024 to support Howard’s medical school, advanced plans for a new research hub near campus, and traction on a $650 million acute-care facility to replace its existing hospital.

Vinson’s exit comes at a time when higher education faces mounting pressures, including intensified competition for students, rising costs, and looming threats to research funding and federal support under the Trump administration. Under the administration’s proposed 2026 budget, Howard’s federal allocation would be cut by $64 million, dropping from $304 million in 2025 to $240 million in 2026.

RELATED CONTENT: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi Celebrates HBCU Homecoming As Howard Tenure Begins, ‘Welcome Home’