Howard University’s Women’s Basketball Team Ready For Challengers In MEAC Conference Play

As the Howard University women’s basketball team begins MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) play, head coach Ty Grace has the squad positioned for success and high expectations after going 10-6 in non-conference play.

According to HBCU Gameday, the Bison head into MEAC play with all their victories against Division 1 opponents.

The women’s basketball team is being recognized for its play and winning record, currently ranked No. 13 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll. This ranking is among the highest ever achieved by a MEAC program. Since the team entered the Top 25, they have remained on the list, with No. 24 as their lowest position to date. The other positions they’ve held have been No. 24, No. 20, No. 19 (twice), No. 14, and No. 12; it now ranks No. 13.

Before the season began, experts had them selected for the list when it was revealed Oct. 27.

The Bisons ended the 2025 portion of their season with a 64-58 loss on the road to Army.

Although they lost, the recent ranking kept them on the poll for the eighth consecutive week. Princeton University (12-1) holds the No. 1 spot (Five straight weeks), while the 9-4 South Dakota State is in second place.

The team is having a much better year than last season, when its record was 15-16 (10-4 in conference play). With a 10-4 conference record, they finished second. With players like Zennia Thomas, who leads the team in scoring and rebounding, Zoe Stewart, who scores consistently on the perimeter, and throw in Nile Miller, known for her defensive prowess, and Ariella Henigan added to the mix, the Bisons should have a good showing heading into conference play.

Their next scheduled contest is Jan. 3; they open the MEAC portion of the current season on the road against South Carolina State (SC State) at 2 p.m. All eyes will be on the Bisons to show what a solid basketball program from Howard University can accomplish.

