Howard University Basketball Boasts Women's and Men's MEAC Rookies Of The Year Saniyah King and Blake Harper won MEAC Rookie of the Year Awards, with Harper also winning Player of the Year.







Players from Howard University’s women’s and men’s basketball teams, Saniyah King and Blake Harper, took home Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Rookie of the Year awards.

Harper was also named the MEAC Player of the Year. He is first player to receive that award and rookie of the year honors in the same season.

King and Harper were announced as winners of the season-ending honors at March 11’s MEAC Basketball Awards Dinner in Norfolk, Virginia.

“We are so proud to have such talented and skilled players as Saniyah and Blake representing the University, and we’re thrilled that folks in the MEAC have recognized the contributions both have made to their respective teams and the conference overall,” said Howard University Athletics Director Kery Davis in a written statement. “These honors show that our coaching staff understand the importance of recruiting the excellent talent that’s right here in our own backyard and makes the case that the future of Howard University basketball is very bright.”

King, a psychology major, was also named to the MEAC’s All-Rookie Team and made the All-MEAC Second Team.

Harper, a criminology major and sports management minor, was named to the First Team All-MEAC and All-Rookie Team. In his first year of college hoops, he was selected as Rookie of the Week 18 times and was named Player of the Week three times.

King and Harper are gearing up to help their teams in the MEAC basketball tournaments, which start March 12 for the women’s squad. As the 2nd seed, they will go up against the 7th seed, Delaware State University, at The Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The men’s tournament play starts March 13 as the 4th seed when they play the 5th seed, Morgan State University.

