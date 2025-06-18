Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Howard University Partners With Largest Campus Retailer To Upgrade Bookstore And Lower Textbook Costs At HBCU The school expects to have a completely revamped bookstore by summer 2026.







Howard University is getting some major upgrades this school year. The HBCU has partnered with the largest campus retailer to revamp its bookstore while also lowering textbook costs for students.

Follett Higher Education will boost the student experience at Howard by providing these new services. Incorporated at over 1,000 schools, Follett has maintained itself as a driver of campus retail improvements. It aims to bring its talents to Howard and ensure its campus retail experience aligns with the university’s legacy.

Alongside a complete remodel, the upgrades will spotlight alumni and Black-owned businesses at the campus bookstore. According to CBS4, the newly envisioned store will also include authorized Apple products for students’ purchase through an expanded technology section.

“Howard University is proud to partner with Follett Higher Education to reimagine the campus retail experience,” said LaNiece Tyree, Howard University’s Office of Auxiliary Enterprises Assistant Vice President. “Follett’s commitment to honoring our legacy and culture through localized assortments, partnerships with Black-owned and alumni-owned brands, and a refreshed in-store experience aligns with our vision and values. We are excited to offer our students, alumni, and community a space that celebrates Bison pride while meeting their needs in a modern, dynamic environment.”

However, Follett will also offer its access program to help combat the rising cost of attending school. With Follett Access, students will receive automatic, digital-first access to required course materials on the first day of classes. Students obtain the materials through an optional course fee, but can receive them at low market prices. Print textbooks are still available, with Follett working with publishers to secure an affordable rate for students.

Given the ongoing concerns regarding college costs, Howard and Follett’s partnership aims to lessen these issues with this affordability program, while also improving the campus experience.

“Follett is known for creating impressive retail spaces brimming with campus pride, excitement, connection, and achievement — and that’s precisely what the Bison community will experience at the Howard University Bookstore,” said Follett’s Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Kolady. “We work hard to meet campus communities where they are, addressing their needs so they can focus on academic success. We’re honored to join forces with Howard to improve the campus retail operation with enhanced visual merchandising, more local and meaningful brand spotlights, and an elevated customer experience.”

The news also comes at a time when Howard has already upgraded its research status. The school currently hails as the only HBCU classified as a R1 research institution. With more Black scholars now able to research and pursue doctoral studies, having stronger access to course materials has become a priority.

The complete remodel of the campus bookstore is expected to be completed by summer 2026. However, Follett has already begun revitalizing its in-person and online retail operations. It will offer an expansion of apparel options and 24/7 access to campus materials, supporting students year-round.

RELATED CONTENT: Get Into These 8 Black Caribbean Children’s Books For Caribbean Heritage Month