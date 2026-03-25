Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton North Carolina Fires Men’s Basketball Coach Hubert Davis "I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish together. My goal is to coach again in the very near future."







The University of North Carolina has fired men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis after five seasons.

The move comes after the Tar Heels lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second straight year, this time to 11th-seeded Virginia Commonwealth University. Carolina was up by as much 19 points before losing 82-78 in overtime.

The school announced Davis’ dismissal on Tuesday, March 24, after the Director of Athletics, Bubba Cunningham, and the soon-to-be Athletic Director, Steve Newmark, recommended it.

Carolina Athletics Announces Leadership Change in Men's Basketball Program



More: https://t.co/gFpdDWvvtV#GoHeels pic.twitter.com/zK1kNBDuPP — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) March 25, 2026

“We appreciate all that Hubert has done for Carolina as a player, assistant coach, head coach, and community leader–he has helped make special memories we will never forget,” Cunningham said. “This was not an easy decision because of Hubert’s tremendous character and all he has given to the program, but we must move forward in a way that allows our team to compete more consistently at an elite level.”

Davis, who starred for the Tar Heels before being drafted by the New York Knicks in 1992, responded on social media. His uncle, Walter Davis, was a star at UNC before his Hall of Fame NBA career.

“Tonight, I was let go by the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. “My desire was to continue to coach here. This opportunity has truly been such a blessing. I thank Jesus literally every day for giving me the opportunity, relationships and experiences with the kids and my staff. I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish together. My goal is to coach again in the very near future.”

Davis’ record as the school’s head coach was 125-54. He played for UNC from 1988 to 1992 and played in the NBA for 12 seasons with the Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, and the New Jersey Nets.

He was an assistant coach under head coach Roy Williams from 2012 to 2021, then took over as head coach in April 2021 after Williams, who led the Tar Heels to three NCAA championships, retired.

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