News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton DHS And HUD Join Forces To Prevent Housing Funds From Going To Illegal Immigrants 'American tax dollars should be used for the benefit of American citizens, especially when it comes to an issue as pressing as our nation’s housing crisis,' said Secretary Turner







The Trump administration announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are joining forces to ensure that money appropriated for American citizens for the benefits of housing isn’t being misdirected toward people who are considered illegal aliens in the country.

The secretaries of both HUD and DHS, Secretary Scott Turner and Secretary Kristi Noem, signed the “American Housing Programs for American Citizens” Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The agreement was implemented to “end the wasteful misappropriation of taxpayer dollars” to benefit people labeled as immigrants instead of American citizens.

“American tax dollars should be used for the benefit of American citizens, especially when it comes to an issue as pressing as our nation’s housing crisis,” said Secretary Turner in a written statement. “This new agreement will leverage resources, including technology and personnel, to ensure American people are the only priority when it comes to public housing. We will continue to work closely with DHS to maximize our resources and put American citizens first.”

The agencies will utilize a HUD employee to help with the Incident Command Center (ICC) operations. This will make it easier for the agencies to facilitate data sharing between the units while also ensuring that taxpayer-funded housing programs are being used properly and not being used to harbor or benefit immigrants.

“The Biden Administration prioritized illegal aliens over our own citizens, including by giving illegal aliens taxpayer-funding housing at the expense of Americans. Not anymore. The entire government will work together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally. If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now. The gravy train is over,” said Secretary Noem.

