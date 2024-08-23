Hulk Hogan Biopic Axed Following Attacks Against VP Kamala Harris Threatening To ‘Body Slam’ Her 

The biopic movie of famed wrestler Hulk Hogan has been canned after he threatened to ‘body slam’ Vice President Kamala Harris, Atlanta Black Star reports.

A video showed the controversial wrestler chugging a beer on stage and fist-pumping toward a crowd of supporters while promoting his brand, “Real American Beer.” Things escalated quickly when he suddenly grabbed a mic and threatened to “body slam” the Democratic presidential nominee. “Do you want me to body slam somebody? Want me to body slam Kamala Harris? I said, do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris?” he shouted.

“Do you want me to drop the leg on Kamala?”

Drunk ass Hulk Hogan “Want me to body slam Kamala Harris? I said, do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” " Is she Indian ?" followed by a disgusting racist "How"

Video by TMZ sports pic.twitter.com/0NElruXfZ1 — RidinwithKamala (@tltown2019) August 20, 2024

He carried on and started to make fun of her Indian background. “Is Kamala a chameleon? Is she Indian?” he asked before raising his hand and saying mockingly, “How.” Hogan also purposely mispronounced Harris’ first name.

Shortly after, movie director Todd Phillips announced that the biopic The Hulkster is getting the ax. According to Sports Illustrator, the movie had been in the works since 2019 and was scheduled to star Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. During an interview, The Hangover director says the film will not be moving forward.

“I love what we were trying to do, but that’s not going to come together for me,” Phillips said.

The video went viral on social media, even catching the attention of actor and self-proclaimed wrestling fan O’Shea Jackson.

“Maaaaaaaaaaaaaaan, MOTHA**** HULK HOGAN!!!,” he wrote. “I might have to make a segment on my wrestling podcast just to make sure I hate on this mf every episode.”

Maaaaaaaaaaaaaaan



MOTHAFUCK HULK HOGAN!!!



I might have to make a segment on my wrestling podcast just to make sure I hate on this mf every episode https://t.co/kEEnZsq6Pk — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) August 20, 2024

Other social media users chimed in, calling him a “racist piece of s***.” Some pointed out that an open threat against the Vice President should be taken more seriously. “How is that not treated as a threat against the sitting Vice President?” @dawnpolycat1 said. “I have nothing to say about the racism because he has always been a racist!”

How is that not treated as a threat against the sitting Vice President?

I have nothing to say about the racism because he has always been a racist! — Dawn🦅💙🇺🇸🇮🇹🟧🟦 (@dawnpolycat1) August 20, 2024

Hogan has had his share of racist controversy over the years. A different video went viral in 2015, resulting in him getting fired by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), while his attorney claimed he resigned. Audio circulated of Hogan continuously using racial slurs about his daughter Brooke’s dating life. Hall of Famer and Olympic weightlifter Mark Henry called for Hogan to apologize, at the time, to Black wrestlers to help his reputation.

However, Hogan refused, saying, “I totally agree, but not to the Black wrestlers, to all the wrestlers.”