Entertainment by Mary Spiller Hulu Passes On ‘Group Chat’ Pilot But Keeps Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony Partnership Alive The streaming platform declined on the series inspired by La La Anthony’s book while moving forward with new comedy project.







Hulu has decided not to move forward with the comedy pilot “Group Chat,” a project tied to high-profile names including Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony, according to reports. The series, which was first announced in development in 2024, drew inspiration from Anthony’s book “The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness.” The project was developed under Kardashian’s first-look deal with 20th Television and featured Anthony both in a starring role and as an executive producer. Kardashian was also set to appear in a guest role and narrate the show.

As reported by Variety, the pilot included a cast of established television actors such as Yaya DaCosta, Melanie Liburd, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Stephanie Suganami. It was also backed by writer and producer Kenya Barris.

Despite the platform’s decision to pass on the series, the professional relationship between Kardashian and Anthony remains intact. Both are continuing to collaborate as executive producers on a separate, currently untitled comedy project in development at Hulu. The new series is being written and executive-produced by Tracy Oliver, with 20th Television attached as the studio.

According to the project’s description, the story centers on a high-powered crisis manager in the Bay Area whose life unravels after her husband becomes embroiled in a scandal. The official premise explains: “When the Bay Area’s most sought-after crisis manager for professional athletes finds her own life upended by her husband’s scandal, she turns to the three women who’ve been by her side through every version of her life.” The narrative follows the group as “together they navigate dating, ambition, motherhood, and the glamorous mess of starting over.”

Oliver brings a strong track record to the project. She is widely recognized for writing the 2017 comedy film “Girls Trip,” which was a commercial success worldwide. Her other film credits include “The Blackening,” “The Sun Is Also a Star,” and “Little.” On television, she has worked on projects such as “The First Wives Club” adaptation for BET+ and created the Amazon Prime Video series “Harlem,” which ran for three seasons.

While “Group Chat” will not move forward, Hulu’s continued investment in projects involving Kardashian and Anthony signals ongoing interest in their creative collaboration.

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