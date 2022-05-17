Humans of New York’s Tanqueray Set to Share More Life Stories in New Book

Fans of Stephanie Johnson, better known by her stage name Tanqueray, will finally get a chance to dig into her beloved Tattletales in her official book coming this summer.

Johnson became a viral sensation in 2020 after being featured in Brandon Stanton’s Humans of New York in a 32-part series he dubbed “Tattletales from Tanqueray.” Johnson’s tales of performing as a burlesque dancer in the 1960s and 70s enthralled readers and led to her receiving over $2.5 million from a GoFundMe campaign.

Now, two years later, Stanton is gearing up for the release of her new book that’s “60% longer” than what she shared in the 2020 series.

“Stephanie and I are coming out with the ‘Tanqueray’ book on July 12th. Guaranteed satisfaction, because it’s Tanqueray,” Stanton announced in a May 11 Facebook post.

Teasing what fans can expect, Stanton dished that the book will include “All the classic hits from the original story, and tons of new material.” She also noted the “new jaw droppers” that are sure to get a reaction from readers.

Stanton asked for support in the form of pre-orders as she pushes her publisher to produce enough supply to meet the anticipated demand. But fans flooded the comments section with reassurance that they are ready to get their hands on Tanqueray’s book.

The funds raised from her 2020 series were to help the former dancer “live the rest of her life in comfort and dignity.” Her stories filled HONY’s Instagram for weeks in 2020.

With many inside with nothing to do at the time, reliving Tanqueray’s days on the stage in old New York and her journey to survive got many through. Now having her life story turned into a book with color pictures will help Tanqueray’s legacy live on.