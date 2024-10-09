News by Stacy Jackson Hurricane Milton Set To Hit Florida Gulf Coast; Record Number Of Tornado Warnings Issued Milton will likely make landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast tonight.







Time has pretty much run out for Florida residents in Storm Surge Warning areas to evacuate the path of Hurricane Milton, which is approaching the Gulf coast of the Florida Peninsula with a potentially historic (and deadly) storm surge.

10/9 2pm EDT: A large area of destructive storm surge is expected along a portion of the west-central coast of the Florida Peninsula.



If you are in the Storm Surge Warning area, this is an extremely life-threatening situation. The time to evacuate is quickly coming to a close. pic.twitter.com/0HogQr8ppR — NHC Storm Surge (@NHC_Surge) October 9, 2024

According to CNN, which is tracking Milton, the most life-threatening storm surge is expected to occur in Tampa, where Milton is now 150 miles away and 130 miles from Fort Myers.

More than 90 tornado warnings have been issued today across the state, with several labeled a “particularly dangerous situation” and 11 confirmed over parts of the state.

Weather experts say the major hurricane is expected to hit landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast overnight and is predicted to be one of the “most destructive storms” to date in the state. Reports as of this afternoon confirmed winds between 52 mph and 59 mph in areas like Key West, St. Petersburg, Naples, Clearwater, and Sarasota.

Since midnight, some areas like Sarasota, North Fort Myers, Sanibel Island, and Tampa have seen around 2 to 4 inches of rain.

“Some changes within the eye caused the storm’s peak wind intensity to ease on Monday night, but as anticipated, some regaining of strength occurred on Tuesday afternoon,” said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva. “On Wednesday, as Milton encounters some wind shear and another eyewall replacement cycle, it is forecast to expand in size and lose some wind intensity. Milton will make landfall as a formidable Category 3-4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale late Wednesday evening.”

Guardian News reported that President Joe Biden said Milton is “looking like the storm of a century” and may result in “historic devastation.”

Earlier today, the National Hurricane Center predicted a maximum storm surge of 13 feet with some of the most intense winds on the northern side and potentially affecting areas that don’t normally experience them during a hurricane. Tropical storm-force winds reportedly span a 250-mile radius.

The storm was projected to potentially hit land as early as 11 p.m.

RELATED CONTENT: Hurricane Helene’s Youngest Victims Revealed As 2 Infant Twins Who Died With Their Mother