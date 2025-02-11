Entrepreneurship by Nancy E Williams Husband-And-Wife Team Join Brooklyn Robot Foundry To Create More Equitable STEAM Spaces 'It has taken some time to differentiate ourselves from th competition..."







Richard and Denise Marie Snow are determined to make a difference in underrepresented communities.

Richard, who is the Diversity Institute Chair at the International Franchise Association (IFA) and co-host of the Smart Start Now Podcast with his wife, Denise, has made it his life’s work to ensure that there is more representation in all spaces through creating more opportunities for people of color.

The dynamic husband-and-wife team has joined with Brooklyn Robot Foundry as franchisees, recognizing the importance of creating a more diverse STEAM industry where children from all backgrounds and economic statuses can envision themselves.

Residing in New Jersey, the Snows opened their first Foundry location in Philadelphia, strategically focusing their efforts on serving neighborhoods nobody else would consider. BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with the couple to learn more about their dedication to fostering inclusivity in the spaces they operate within and why they’ve chosen Brooklyn Robot Foundry as the vehicle to achieve that.

BLACK ENTERPRISE: Richard, you have been part of the franchise industry for many years in funding and as part of the Black Franchise Leadership Council. What about the Brooklyn Robot Foundry (BRF) made you and Denise want to become franchisees?

RICHARD SNOW: Denise and I were drawn to becoming franchisees with BRF first because the company aligned with our passion and vision within the children’s enrichment and education sector. We saw immense potential in the youth enrichment industry, being a vast and growing market with significant spending from parents aiming to enhance their children’s skills and interests.

While evaluating other franchise opportunities in the industry, we realized that there was a gap in high-quality programming for children that incorporated hands-on STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math), where kids could develop resilience through trial and error, alongside intentional social development. BRF stood out to us because it seamlessly integrated all these crucial elements into its curriculum, setting it apart from its competitors.

Moreover, beyond the program offerings, what truly captured our hearts was the culture fostered by BRF and its CEO, Jenny Young. The genuine care and dedication shown for the franchisees and leadership toward children’s enrichment deeply resonated with us. It was evident that there was a strong emphasis on social entrepreneurship, focusing not just on business success but also on the holistic development of children of all abilities. This culture of nurturing growth in children through robotics while building a legacy for our own families made us feel that BRF was the perfect fit for us as aspiring franchisees.

BE: Was there anything that surprised you about becoming a franchisee, especially being so knowledgeable about the industry?

R. SNOW: Yes—navigating the labor market. Finding qualified and dedicated talent proved to be a significant challenge initially. The entire process, from reviewing resumes to conducting interviews, took much longer than we had anticipated, and this unexpected hurdle was a valuable learning experience for us. Additionally, introducing a new brand in a large STEM market presented another challenge. Greater Philadelphia has millions of children and families with some access to STEM programming.

DENISE SNOW: We learned that a lot of programs do not allow children to take home the science projects they were working on. With our hands-on robotics classes and camps, the children in our care get to keep every robot they build with us. It has taken some time to differentiate ourselves from the competition in a way that partners can see the impact our programs can deliver for program retention and student success.

By forging strong community partnerships and implementing an aggressive marketing strategy, we’ve begun to transform this challenge into an opportunity. Our partners and parents have seen a stark difference between us and our competitors, which has added tremendous value to our brand. We have built amazing relationships with organizations, leaders, and families who have become enthusiastic believers in the high-quality robotics programs we offer at Brooklyn Robot Foundry.

Strong Commitment to DEI

BE: As an advocate for increasing the number of Black franchise owners, what is it about BRF that makes it a good fit for Black entrepreneurs looking to get into franchising?

D. SNOW: There are a few key points to consider. From the very beginning, BRF has shown a strong commitment to equity and inclusion within its business model. This is significant because it creates an environment where Black entrepreneurs feel supported and valued. When we lean into our background and experiences as Black women or Black men in America, our corporate team does not flinch or flake when we highlight these different perspectives. Jenny and the BRF corporate team embrace our differences, and we work to use that to our competitive advantage.

R. SNOW: During my time as the chair of the Black Franchise Leadership Council, we collaborated with Brooklyn Robot Foundry to establish the Frandowment competition. This initiative was specifically designed to provide minority entrepreneurs with the opportunity to attain ownership within the franchise system. It’s worth noting that BRF continues to run this program annually, underscoring their dedication to ensuring that talented minority entrepreneurs, who may lack the necessary financial resources, have a path to becoming franchisees through sweat equity.

For me, the implementation of these programs and initiatives at BRF spoke volumes about how franchisees were viewed by the company. It wasn’t just about being another unit or a number; it was about being recognized as an individual with the potential to make a difference in their community through this brand. BRF’s emphasis on recognizing and empowering franchisees as individuals made me believe that this was a culture and a company where Black entrepreneurs could not only fit in, but also grow and succeed.

Growing and Advising

BE: What are your expansion plans for the business?

R. SNOW: Currently, we have 32 zip codes divided into two territories—one covering Philly West and the other covering Philly East. Additionally, we are planning to bring BRF to South Jersey as our next territory in 2025-2026. This strategic move allows us to expand the reach of our award-winning S.T.E.A.M robotics program, offering children in South Jersey the same educational opportunities that we are providing in Philadelphia.

BE: What advice do you have for black entrepreneurs considering entering the franchise space, particularly in the sector of children’s education?

R. SNOW:

Pick Your Passion: There is money to be made in franchising. Pick a franchise that radiates with purpose. The hard work doesn’t feel like a chore when you pick your passion! Industry Landscape: It is crucial to understand the overall industry landscape in which your brand will operate. By doing so, you can identify emerging brands that offer better profit margins and position yourself to compete successfully within a competitive market. Financial Performance: Understanding your financial performance, costs of service, and cash flow is essential for the success of your franchise business. Be diligent in monitoring these aspects to ensure sustainable growth. Talent Acquisition: The labor market can be challenging, especially when it comes to finding and retaining great talent. Create a company culture that resonates with your employees and makes them passionate about their work. Operational Infrastructure: Build strong operational infrastructure by going slow to go fast. Take the time to understand your market, cultivate relationships, and establish efficient operational processes. This way, when your customer base grows, you will be well-equipped to provide excellent service and foster customer loyalty.

