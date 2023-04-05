I Know You Lying! Houston Barber Arrested After Posing As Officer To Meet Megan Thee Stallion

A Houston barber is facing legal trouble after posing as a police officer in order to meet the H-Town Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion was back in her hometown last week to headline the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green. It was a sold-out show that served as the “Savage” rapper’s return to the stage following a months-long hiatus in wake of Tory Lanez being found guilty of shooting her in 2020.

But one superfan took his desire to get up close and personal with the superstar to extreme levels by impersonating a cop, ABC13 reports. Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson, 28, spent the weekend in Harris County Jail on charges of impersonating a public servant.

Stevenson is accused of wearing a “Police K-9” vest and claiming to be a police officer working security for the concert. But authorities noticed that although he was wearing the “K-9” vest, he didn’t have a dog.

Attorneys say Stevenson works as a barber and has never served as a police officer. He faced a judge on Monday and was granted a $20,000 bond.

It was the first criminal charge for Stevenson who had a clean record before his stunt to see Megan Thee Stallion.

“Megan Thee Stallion is a fantastic draw, big draw, especially here in Houston, but this is still a felony case,” prosecutor Mathew Jackson said.

“You cannot go and impersonate an officer to get into a concert venue.”

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has been receiving praise from fans who attended the concert and were happy to see the Grammy award-winning rapper back on stage. She enjoyed a fun moment with one of her die-hard fans who joined her on stage and recited her song “Girls In The Hood” word-for-word.

Megan Thee Stallion on stage with fans during “Girls In the Hood” at the AT&T Block Party. pic.twitter.com/goLBCDW5un — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) April 1, 2023

Her concert came days after she threw the first pitch at the Astros vs. White Sox game. Her form-fitting white jeans and tied-up Astros jersey had many in a chokehold.

Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch in her hometown 🤩 🍿: White Sox-Astros

📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/cSHKbGsqTN — ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2023

It’s clear why Megan Thee Stallion is a certified Hottie, as she calls herself. Apparently, she’s so hot, someone will risk going to jail for a chance to see her perform.