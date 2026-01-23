‘I Was F—ing Exhausted’: Mary J. Blige Responds To Chatter Around Lax Performances

There was no hateration in the dancerie; Mary J. Blige was just tired.

The Queen of Hip Hop-Soul was a guest on the IRL podcast, where she addressed the viral reactions to her performances on the For My Fans Tour.

Fans noticed that the singer sometimes seemed uninterested during the show. Clips of Blige’s performance quickly turned into online jokes. When host Angie Martinez asked the singer about the fan reactions, the “I’m Going Down” did not hold back.

“I was f**king exhausted because I was on the 30th of 40 shows,” The songstress said. ”We were in Chicago, or something like that, and I was exhausted. I was kind of over everything, and I was just tired.”

Some fans posted clips of the singer’s performances with hilarious captions:

“My level of effort at work for the rest of the year.”

The Power Book II star noted that artists, especially women, work hard, and mentioned Beyoncé, who did 32 concerts during the 90-day Cowboy Carter Tour. Blige said back-to-back performances can sometimes take a toll on one’s body, so fans were not wholly wrong in their assessment.

The singer, who has been performing professionally since she was 18, added that she felt unfairly judged by some fans. Blige admitted that when she saw videos of her performances, she didn’t realize her exhaustion would look so obvious.

After the podcast clip appeared on social media, several fans lauded the 55-year-old for being straight.

“I appreciate her honesty… she is human, and doesn’t apologize for it, “ social media personality MJ Harris Speaks wrote.

“She’s a G for that for keeping it a buck, I love that, “a fan xclaimed.

“Mary owes us nothing. And I love her for this dose of reality, one commenter wrote.”

The songstress recently announced her upcoming Las Vegas Residency, “Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story,” which starts in May. he actress appeared on the Bevalations podcast, where she hinted of a few surprise guests during the 10-date show. The singer also promised an expansive set list featuring her “B-side” tracks.

“Come with your Mongolians, your furs, your high heels, your blonde bob wigs,” Mary J. told fans. “Whatever era of Mary J. Blige that you know and remember, come correct the “My Life “ singer exclaimed.

“Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story” takes place at Dolby Live at Park MGM during May and July.

