News by Mitti Hicks ICE Agents Will Conduct Enforcement Operations During Super Bowl LX The announcement comes as Americans express opposition to ICE following the shooting deaths of two Americans in Minneapolis







The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be on-site at Super Bowl LX to conduct enforcement operations. The NFL championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8.

The agency’s announcement comes as more Americans express opposition to ICE following the shooting deaths of two Americans in Minneapolis. In a recent YouGov poll, a majority (57%) of Americans somewhat or strongly disapprove of the way ICE is handling its job. Another 58% of Americans say that ICE’s tactics are too forceful. That’s reportedly a 5-percentage-point increase from earlier this month.

Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS spokesperson, confirmed the operations to TMZ.

“DHS is committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure the Super Bowl is safe for everyone involved, as we do with every major sporting event, including the World Cup,” she said. “Our mission remains unchanged.”

She added, “We will not disclose future operations or discuss personnel.”

Trump Administration Previously Threatened More ICE Agents At The Super Bowl

According to WBLS, the Trump administration is following through with threats of more ICE agents at the game. The threat from Corey Lewandowski, chief adviser to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, was in response to Roc Nation, the NFL, and Apple Music’s announcement of Bad Bunny as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He’s often referred to as the “King of Latin Trap.”

“There is nowhere that you can provide a safe haven to people who are in the country illegally, said Lewandowski on The Benny Johnson Show. “Not the Super Bowl, not anywhere else.”

He added, “We will find you … apprehend you … we will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you.”

On the podcast, Lewandowski criticized the NFL’s decision to make Bad Bunny the first Latin male to headline its halftime show.

“It’s so shameful that they’ve decided to pick somebody who just seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime (show),” said Lewandowski.

It’s important to note that Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States. Acquired in 1898 after the Spanish-American War, Puerto Rican residents are U.S. citizens.

RELATED CONTENT: Bad Bunny Unveils Super Bowl LX Halftime Trailer Celebrating Diversity