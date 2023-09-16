Ice Cube Ethers Elon Musk In Twitter/X Meme Battle

Ice Cube ethered Elon Musk after the owner of Twitter/X posted a meme captioned, “This is Ice Cube now, feel old yet?” with a picture of the rapper next to a glass of water.

Oshea Jackson Sr. responded by quoting Musk’s tweet with a picture of the old Twitter logo with a picture of a literal dumpster fire next to it captioned, “This is Twitter now, feel stupid yet?”

As reported by Uproxx, several users of the platform have taken umbrage with the way Musk is running the platform. This includes legendary singer Dionne Warwick, whose incredibly popular Twitter account boasts millions of followers. In an interview with People Magazine, Warwick expressed a desire to meet with Musk, after being asked her thoughts on his choice to remove the block feature from the platform, saying “I have yet to speak to that young man and I intend to because I am not quite sure what he’s doing or if he knows what he’s doing. So until that happens, I’ll reserve my answer to that question.”

If Musk does follow through with his intention, Twitter/X would be in direct violation of both Apple and Google Play’s terms of service, and thus would be removed from both platforms’ application marketplaces.

Musk does have a defender in the form of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who appears to agree with Musk, as he tweeted a response in agreement “💯. mute only.” Other users, like anti-bullying activist Monica Lewinsky, questioned how committed the platform is to user safety if the block function was removed.

Musk hired the former NBC Universal Advertisement Director Linda Yaccarino as the CEO of Twitter, but she is also responsible for large swaths of the company including legal and sales. Yaccarino responded to Lewinsky’s concerns by tweeting out, ” Our users’ safety on X is our number one priority. And we’re building something better than the current state of block and mute. Please keep the feedback coming.”

Musk has faced scrutiny over his handling of the Twitter/X trust and safety department, as he disbanded the original trust and safety team shortly after his acquisition of the company in October 2022. That version of the trust and safety team was composed of an advisory group featuring civil and human rights organizations that the company created in 2016 to address issues such as hate speech, child exploitation, and other problems. It has now been reorganized following several departures in rapid succession to operate under the direct control of Musk and Yaccarino. This reorganization has landed the technology company in hot water with human and civil rights groups that say the company emboldens hate speech under the auspices of championing free speech.

Daniel Fessler, the director of UCLA’s Bedari Kindness Institute, told the LA Times, “It is worrisome when a platform with the reach of Twitter can be purchased by one individual and even modest attempts to turn it to more socially constructive ends … are deconstructed and removed.”

RELATED CONTENT: What’s Next For Black Twitter As Elon Musk Rebrands To ‘X’?