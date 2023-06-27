Ice Cube Blames NBA ‘Gatekeepers’ For Big3 League’s Lack Of Visibility

Ice Cube is not here for the “gatekeepers” who are seemingly overlooking his Big3 basketball league since he released the “Contract with Black America” ahead of the 2020 election.

The Big3 founder took to Twitter on Sunday, June 25 to post a four-minute video message calling out the “gatekeepers” in Hollywood and the NBA who are seemingly trying to backlist his basketball league since he isn’t a part of the elite Hollywood “club.”

Because of that status, he claimed that his Big3 Basketball league, which he co-founded with entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, is not being given the attention it deserves in mainstream media. The “Friday” star/creator credits his “Contract with Black America” for being the reason why his basketball league is seemingly being ignored.

“Some of you may not have realized that I’m not part of the club,” he said. “And a lot of you listening to me right here and right now, you are not part of the club either.

“And what I realized with the club is, what makes them so mad is when you don’t want to be a part of they (expletive) club. That pisses them off. What club am I talking about? I’m talking about the club of gatekeepers that we all got to deal with. You know who they are and they definitely know who they are.”

As a result, Ice Cube is going on a “fu*k the gatekeepers” podcast tour to get his message out to the public that the NBA isn’t willing to work with the Big3 for reasons unknown. The NWA rapper launched the Big3 in 2017 as a 3-on-3 basketball league consisting of former NBA players.

Now ahead of its sixth season, the Big3 consists of 12 teams whose players are still mostly former NBA contributors or younger players who are looking to break through into the big leagues, as noted by USA Today. The season carries on through 10 weeks and tours several major markets in the U.S. with several prominent basketball Hall of Famers serving in head coach roles including George Gervin, Gary Payton, and Lisa Leslie.

