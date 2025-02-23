News by Daniel Johnson ICE Prosecutor Called ‘Nazi’ In Complaint, Alleged Racist Posts Include ‘America Is A White Nation’ According to the legal complaint, the posts were on an X account where ICE prosecutor James Rodden tried to hide his identity.







Following a report from The Texas Observer, James Rodden, an assistant chief counsel with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as of at least Feb. 19, is facing a legal complaint accusing him of being a Nazi working within the agency. The complaint calls for an investigation and the suspension of his law license.

According to CBS News, the complaint was filed with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel in Washington, D.C., as well as with the Office of Professional Responsibility for ICE by J. Whitfield Larrabee, an attorney in Massachusetts.

Per the complaint, “When the representative of the United States in our immigration courts is motivated by bigotry, racism, xenophobia, anti-immigrant bias and hatred of immigrants, this seriously interferes with the administration of justice and undermines the integrity of our legal system.”

Included in the complaint is the aforementioned article written by an investigative reporter, Steven Monacelli, wherein he alleges to have determined “based on an overwhelming number of biographical details matched through publicly available documents, other social media activity, and courtroom observation,” that Rhoden ran the Twitter (X) account “GlomarResponder.”

The complaint suggests that the lawsuit is based on an article from the Texas Observer, which claims that the posts it references are “directly” linked to Rodden’s efforts in advocating for the removal of vulnerable immigrants, refugees, and political asylum seekers before judges.

Per Monacelli’s reporting, the “GlomarResponder” account routinely espoused racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric, and the posts also suggested that the owner or operator of the account was an employee of ICE.

There are a number of posts from the account that indicate that the operator is a fascist, a white supremacist, and supports anti-immigrant violence.

One post allegedly posted by Rodden includes one from January 2025 read, “America is a White nation, founded by Whites. We are the historical and majority population, and it was founded for our benefit. Our country should favor us.”

In September 2024, he allegedly posted that “all blacks are foreign to my people.”

Last week: Correspondent @stevanzetti identified the operator of an overtly racist X account, "GlomarResponder," as ICE Assistant Chief Counsel James Rodden, based on an overwhelming number of biographical details matched. https://t.co/PzzKE5iB3y — Texas Observer (@TexasObserver) February 22, 2025

In August 2024, GlomarResponder posted: "‘Migrants’ are all criminals.”



“Nobody is proposing feeding migrants into tree shredders,” the account posted in March 2024. “Yet. Give it a few more weeks at this level of invasion, and that will be the moderate position.” — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) February 19, 2025

As he wrote, “The evidence that Rodden operates the GlomarResponder account includes an overwhelming number of biographical details that GlomarResponder has shared over years that align with information about Rodden, including employment history, locations lived, characteristics of a spouse, involvement in a lawsuit against the federal government, height and fashion preferences, penchants for specific phrasing, and a variety of specific interests and hobbies.”

Monacelli indicated that the Texas Observer had verified these details independently, and when an ICE spokesperson responded via email, they declined to confirm whether or not Rodden was still employed with ICE.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not comment on the substance of this article pending further investigation, to include whether the owner of the referenced ‘X’ account is a current employee. Notwithstanding, ICE holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and takes seriously all allegations of inappropriate conduct,” ICE wrote to the outlet.

Rodden, himself, has been dodgy, not responding to multiple requests for comment from the outlet, and when approached to inquire whether or not he had received the requests for comment, he instructed reporters to “call (his) press office.”

According to Bjørn Ihler, the founder and CEO of Revontulet, a private counterterrorism intelligence and research company, the number of cross-referenced details regarding Rodden and the details shared on the “GlomarResponder” account are unlikely to be coincidental.

“We asked two of our analysts with more than 20 years of combined experience in open-source intelligence to review the identification,” Ihler said. “They found it to be thorough, well-supported, and worthy of public attention. They agree that the evidence linking James Rodden to the online accounts in question is strong, with significant biographical consistencies spanning over a decade…The depth of the investigation leaves little room for doubt.”

Cyrus Mehta, a New York-based immigration attorney with more than 30 years in the field, told the Texas Observer that the views that were allegedly espoused by Rodden would constitute a violation of ethics.

“A government lawyer who vilifies people that he opposes in court, and puts that out under the radar, would clearly be engaging in conduct that’s prejudicial to the administration of justice,” Mehta said.

