Ice Spice's Hit Song 'Munch' Lands Her A Dunkin Donuts Munchkins Collab

After successfully adding “munch” to our lexicon, rapper Ice Spice is teaming up with Dunkin Donuts for a munchkins collaboration to kick off the fall season.

The “Munch” rapper took to Twitter on Sunday, September 10 to tease her official collaboration with the famed coffee and doughnut company that plays off the title of her hit single and the name she gave her fan club.

“America runs on MUNCHKINS,” Ice Spice tweeted.

The announcement included a photo of a Dunkin Donuts munchkin wearing the rapper’s signature “Princess” chain with the release date “9.13” etched across the top in the brand’s orange colorway.

Dunkin Donuts shared the announcement on Instagram with a caption that played off the “Ice in Pumpkin Spice.” Fans praised the new venture and their excitement to support Ice Spice’s collaboration with the major food chain.

“I will be buying dunkin’ donuts more often now that you got a brand deal with them,” one fan wrote.

“The munchkins are ready!” added another.

As part of the collaboration, Dunkin Donuts will be debuting an Ice Spice Munchkins Drink that serves as a perfect blend of their frozen coffee with pumpkin munchkin donut hole treats infused with caramel drizzle and topped with whipped cream.

The collaboration shows how well major brands and corporations are working to appeal to younger audiences. It was just shy of one year ago when Ice Spice developed the name “Munchkins” for her fans.

The Bronx rapper was still riding high on the success of her hit single “Munch” when she released a Twitter poll asking her fans to decide on what they would be called. “Munchkins” won in a landslide over “Spice Cabinet,” and “Spice Cadet.”

Since the success of “Munch,” Ice Spice has remained consistent with four songs in the top 10 of the Hot 100, including collaborations with the likes of Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, as noted by Billboard.

“I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it,” she said.

“I hope to push the genre forward in whatever ways I can, but I know I’ll have a huge impact on the youngins coming up now.”

