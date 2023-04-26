Ice Spice and Pinkpantheress Feelin’ Good As The New Faces of SKIMS

Two of Gen Z’s hottest artists star in the new SKIMS shapewear campaign.

Rappers Ice Spice and Pinkpantheress are modeling for Kim Kardashian’s fashion brand, showing off the new Everyday Sculpt collection and updates to its Seamless Sculpt products. The Bronx redhead was seen a few months ago on TikTok with Kardashian’s daughter, North, and now we know why.

Alongside fellow artists Nessa Barrett and RAYE, Kardashian says she is excited to work with these leading ladies. “I’m excited to launch this next generation of SKIMS shapewear with a campaign that celebrates these incredible musical artists,” Kardashian said. “Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress, and RAYE are super talented women and truly reflect our SKIMS community.”

For the campaign, Spice, 23, wears the Seamless Sculpt High Neck Thong Bodysuit in bronze while Pinkpantheress dons the Seamless Sculpt High Waist Catsuit in the jasper or charcoal gray color. The “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” duo say they’re happy to be a part of the growing brand. “SKIMS just gets it and makes me feel extra snatched,” Spice said, as told by Billboard. “I’m happy to be a part of the latest campaign.” PinkPantheress shared the same sentiments saying, “These styles empower me to try clothes I wouldn’t have tried before and make me feel so comfortable and secure.”

The Gen Z crowd seems to be taking over and making a permanent dent in numerous industries, including music. CEO of SKIMS, Jens Grede, explains they wanted to work with talented artists because “this next generation of musical talent really embodies how our customers wear our shapewear today.” “From our bodysuits going viral on TikTok to having a waitlist of over 1.5 million people, this category has never been hotter for us, and I’m thrilled that we’re continuing to innovate within it in such an exciting way.”

SKIMS fans can feel extra snatched, too, when the new collection drops on April 27.