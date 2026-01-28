News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Metro Atlanta Leaders Urge Citizens To Stay Alert After ICE Agent Sightings City leaders have yet to verify if the federal government directed ICE agents to Metro Atlanta.







City leaders in Metro Atlanta have warned citizens of potential ICE sightings around parts of the city.

Although it is unverified whether the immigration agents have been designated to Metro Atlanta, city officials in College Park, Georgia, want residents to stay alert. The area’s mayor and other elected officials have also called out the federal government’s lack of transparency about whether ICE agents are stationed in their area.

Despite the lack of verification, several reports have placed ICE agents in the city, particularly near the Georgia International Convention Center and surrounding neighborhoods, all located in the College Park area. According to Fox 5, the increased sighting reports have led College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom to issue a statement.

“Like many of you, I’ve heard about the federal immigration enforcement presence in our area. I want to be clear: ICE is not operating out of the Georgia International Convention Center,” shared the mayor on her website.

However, Motley Broom has yet to receive word from any federal agency confirming the ICE sightings, but has encouraged citizens to remain vigilant amid safety concerns. As violent ICE raids that have even taken lives in Minnesota, many Georgians are especially hesitant to have these agents roam the streets.

Although Mayor Motley Broom could not verify the claims, other College Park City Council members have taken matters into their own hands to confirm the sightings.

Dr. Jamelle McKenzie, who represents Ward 1, validated claims that ICE is in Atlanta but not stationed at the convention center. Despite this, she still warned citizens to carry proper identification in case they are stopped. Vice-Mayor Joe Carn, on the other hand, has suggested that the agents have actually found their home base in College Park’s 5th district.

As the situation escalates with more sightings reported, officials urge those across Atlanta, regardless of citizenship status, to remain alert and carry necessary legal documents at all times during this period. News of ICE agents’ presence is especially alarming as the nation sees their impact in Minnesota. While immigration enforcement continues to occupy Minneapolis, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both American citizens, were killed in fatal shootings by ICE officers.

Of Pretti’s death, Mayor Motley Broom also issued a statement calling for clear protocols and justice. She also reminded her constituents that the loss in Minneapolis could happen anywhere, even in their Georgia city.

“We need to ensure that every community is safe, that protocols are clear, and that justice and accountability are paramount. This situation is a stark reminder that what happens in one part of our nation resonates everywhere. If it could happen in Minneapolis, it could happen in College Park.”

