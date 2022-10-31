Ice-T Acknowledges Milestone of Becoming the Longest-Running Male Actor In Television History

Ice-T has been thawing out his acting chops on Law & Order SVU as Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola since 2001.

The rapper/actor recently celebrated a cool 21 years as the longest-running Black actor on television.

Longest running male actor in TV History. Don’t tell me what CANT be done.. 💎 pic.twitter.com/XR4l8wT43a — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 25, 2022

Ice-T has racked up an impressive 456 episodes as an actor on SVU opposite Mariska Hargitay, who portrays Captain Olivia Benson and is the only other actor on the show who has been in more episodes, topping out at 538, according to reports.

The showrunners reportedly were so impressed by Ice-T’s acting that they asked him to be in more episodes after initially only planning for him to appear in just a few.

He also announced on his Twitter account that he was nominated for a People’s Choice Award.

OK FLTG it’s TIME.. I Fn got nominated for a ‘People’s Choice Award’ The people nominated me, but to WIN I’ll need YOUR votes…You can vote once a day up to 25 votes.. I’m up against some big competition. Vote for ICE! Lol. https://t.co/iptCa0rOMm — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 27, 2022

The hip-hop audience first caught wind of him as a self-proclaimed gangsta rapper who hailed from Newark, New Jersey, but made his mark as a recording artist after moving to Los Angeles. The mainstream audience took notice of him after he appeared as an undercover police officer in the popular, hip-hop-driven movie, New Jack City.

His popularity soared after taking on the role of Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola in the Law & Order spinoff.

The actor is also a successful businessman, as he has several companies and endeavors. Next summer, he will be releasing a new graphic novel and animated series that will feature hip-hop luminaries, Ice-T, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Treach, and Busta Rhymes.

He announced on Sunday that he and Naughty By Nature frontman, Treach, opened a recording studio named “Exclusive” in New Jersey.

FYI ‘EXCLUSIVE’ Recording Studio is open for business. In Ft Lee NJ.. Owned by myself and @treachtribe For booking info DM us on IG at @theexculsivestudio 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b0CitNrcKs — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 30, 2022

BLACK ENTERPRISE reported this past summer that Ice-T is collaborating with the founder of The Medicine Woman, cannabis expert Charis B, as the two longtime friends were awarded approval for a recreational cannabis dispensary from the Jersey City board.

The new dispensary, The Medicine Woman Jersey City, is expected to open later this year. The venue will be situated within 5,000 square feet of premium retail space. It is expected to offer the best of New Jersey cannabis brands, limited edition merch, education, and inspiration.