Kids After 50: Ice T Shares How Having A Baby After 50 Years Old Inspired Him To Stay Healthy

Ice T always has words of encouragement or warming stories. The Rhyme Pays rapper recently shared how having a baby at 50 gave him the energy to keep pushing.

Last week, the 65-year-old sat down with Big Tigger on The Big Tigger Show. During the brief sitdown, the rapper/actor discussed fatherhood and being a family man.

“Muhammad Ali said it best, ‘When a man has a child in the second half of his life, after 50, it resets his life,’ “Ice T said on the Big Tigger Show. “It started my life over. I got back healthy, back in the gym, looking good, sharp. I’m strong, I’ve got to live. I can’t go anywhere, I’ve got to keep chasing these bags.”

Ice T shares a 47-year-old daughter, LeTesha Marrow, with his high school girlfriend, Adrienne. He also shares a 31-year-old son, Ice Tracy Marrow Jr., with his ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz, the Atlanta Black Star reports.

While Ice T equally loves all of his children, his youngest, Chanel, 7, with wife Coco Austin, added newfound energy to his life when she was born, the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit actor said.

“I’ve got two kids, but this baby right here really activated my life. You’ve got to do it right,” Ice T said to Big Tigger.

In other Ice T news, back in February, word circulated about rumored issues between Ice T and Jay-Z over Hov’s “99 Problems,” originally a 1993 song performed by Ice T. During an interview with Radio.com, a reporter asked the veteran rapper about having issues with the Brooklyn-bred rapper.

“I’m at the Grammys, and Jay-Z comes to me. He says, ‘Ice, you know I love you, right?’” Ice said to Radio.com. “I say, ‘Yeah!’ He says, ‘Well, it’s on the internet that you mad.’ I said, ‘I’m not mad! They’re bringing up all kinds of interviews about it, and they asked me the story, and I told them the true story.’”

Ice T added: “He goes, ‘Yeah man, but it’s no hard feelings.’ And he started talking about how me and him — ’cause I met Jay-Z way back in the day. Big Daddy Kane brought Jay-Z to my house back in the day when he was starting out. I used to take Jay around, roll my car, him and Dame Dash, so we’re friends.

“But I said, ‘Yo, well, you know, when you did “99 Problems,” at the end of the record, you could’ve said, ‘Ice!’ You could’ve given me a little dap or something!’ I said, ‘But I’m not mad at it. What had happened was people wanted to know the story.’”

“Why has Jay-Z never said, ‘This is Ice-T’s song’? Show me some love!” Ice T asked on Radio.com. “That’s just another way of handling the situation. I handle the situation differently. If I use your music, I want to let people know.”