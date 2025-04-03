Politics by Mitti Hicks ICE Uses Nike, Jordans, Chicago Bulls Jerseys To Arrest Suspected Gang Members ACLU lawyers are accusing ICE agents of falsely linking Nike clothing, Air Jordans, Chicago Bulls jerseys, and tattoos to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.







Recent accusations about Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) may make you want to rethink wearing Nike, Air Jordans, or Chicago Bulls apparel. ACLU lawyers are accusing ICE agents of falsely linking Nike clothing, Air Jordans, Chicago Bulls jerseys, and tattoos to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

In a declaration filed last week, ACLU lawyers representing some of the people targeted provided a series of documents and 20 exhibits related to how law enforcement agents identified people they suspect are part of Tren de Aragua.

According to documents ACLU lawyers obtained, Homeland Security Investigations’ Chicago Field Office has a “detecting and identifying” gang members guide. Some identifiers are the “Jump Man” symbol, people dressed in high-end urban street wear, and people who favor the Chicago Bulls basketball jersey, specifically Michael Jordan. Identifiers don’t stop there. Investigators say people wearing jerseys with the number “23” and those who wear Jump Man footwear are also suspicious.

Tren de Aragua expert Ronna Risquez recently told NBC News that while Latin American gangs often use tattoos to signal membership, that’s not always the case with the Venezuelan gang.

“To be a member of one of these Venezuelan organizations, you don’t need a tattoo,” she said. “You can have no tattoos and still be part of Tren de Aragua. You can also have a tattoo that matches other members of the organization.”

ICE Facing Scurtiny Over Arrests

The Trump administration has been using the Alien Enemies Act to deport or forcefully relocate people it suspects of being part of the Tren de Aragua gang. However, the ACLU says many of the people targeted are active asylum seekers.

ACLU’s filing comes amid questions about due process. ICE deported Neri Alvarado to the notorious maximum security prison known as CECOT for a tattoo with an autism awareness ribbon with his brother’s name on it, according to Mother Jones. Alvarado said ICE agents told him he was detained for his tattoos.

“We’re finding and questioning everyone who has tattoos,” an agent told Alvarado.

In another incident, the U.S. government admitted to accidentally deporting legal resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia because of an “administration error.”

As NBC News reported, even with the mistake, the government has no plans to bring him back to the United States.

RELATED CONTENT: 11-Year-Old Boy Posts Emotional Video On Twitter After His Mom Passed Away