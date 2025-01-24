News by Mitti Hicks Newark Mayor Says ICE Agent Allegedly Detained U.S. Citizens In Raid Mayor Ras J. Baraka said the act was 'in plan violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.'







Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras J. Baraka is criticizing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, who he said detained and fingerprinted three undocumented workers as well as U.S. citizens and a veteran, after a Jan. 23 raid at Ocean Seafood Depot.

At a Jan. 24 news conference, he criticized ICE agents for showing up to the restaurant without a warrant, which he said violates people’s rights.

Baraka called the raid an “egregious act…in plain violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees ‘the right of the people be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures.’”

“We can disagree on politics. You can disagree with me on the role immigrants play in the economy of our community, you can disagree with me about the fact that most immigrants are not criminals; in fact, they are victims of violence in cities, we can disagree about whether you support mass deportation or not,” said Baraka. “But, what we must agree on is that the thing that separates this country from any other countries around the world is the constitution of the United States.”

The restaurant owner told reporters that he was caught off guard by federal agents asking for his workers’ documentation.

“I feel that we have to be a country of law, but go after bad people, not working people,” Luis Janota told ABC 7. “These are people … family people. These are people who show up to work every day and have a responsibility.”

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may encounter U.S. citizens while conducting fieldwork and may request identification to establish an individual’s identity as was the case during a targeted enforcement operation at a worksite today in Newark, New Jersey,” ICE Newark said in a statement. “This is an active investigation and, per ICE policy, we cannot discuss ongoing investigations.”

Baraka is now asking New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and other state leaders to intervene so this doesn’t happen again.

“Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized,” the mayor said in a statement. “We will protect our neighbors and family members. Newark will stand up for democracy.”

RELATED CONTENT: Chicago Immigrants Stay Home From Work Amid Deportation Concerns