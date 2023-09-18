ICYMI: Sen. Tim Scott Is Dating A ‘Lovely Christian Girl’

Presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is dating a “lovely Christian girl,” according to The Hill.

During the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Town Hall on Sept. 16, Scott described his mystery girlfriend while giving remarks on his religion and faith. “I’m very excited. Very excited,” Scott said to Iowa’s Attorney General, Brenna Bird, who pressed him on the issue. After sponsors threatened to stop donor dollars from coming in unless he addressed his dating status; Scott admitted to dating “a lovely Christian girl.”

According to The Hill, various publications referenced Scott’s marital status, citing that he would be the only unmarried leader since the 19th century.

The presidential hopeful also revealed that he and his unidentified bae participated in Bible study and pickleball matches together. During his Iowa campaign stop, Scott reflected on how his upbringing helped him sustain a successful relationship.

“As a guy who was raised in a single-parent household mired in poverty, I understand the devastation when a family breaks up. I had to live with the consequences of a father who was not there. I made a commitment to make sure that never happened in my life,” Scott said.

“I’m so thankful to know a risen savior [who] has helped guide my way, and I’m so thankful that he’s allowed my life to intersect at the right time with the right person. And I just say, praise the living God.”

South Carolina politicians’ desire to expose his private life has raised a side eye from conservative GOP donors. However, he is spinning the narrative, claiming his bachelor lifestyle could be a positive. “I probably have more time, more energy, and more latitude to do the job,” Scott said, according to Axios. “The fact that half of America’s adult population is single for the first time, to suggest that somehow being married or not married is going to be the determining factor of whether you’re a good president or not — it sounds like we’re living in 1963 and not 2023.”

His views aren’t doing much for him in the polls regarding Iowa evangelicals. A recent poll shows Scott is still trailing in third place at 7%, behind Trump at 47% and DeSantis with 20%.