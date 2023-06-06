Presidential Candidate Tim Scott Gets Grilled on ABC's 'The View'

The floodgates have opened for presidential candidate interviews, starting with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who appeared on ABC’s The View Monday to discuss his politics and stance in the 2024 presidential race.

Things got real quickly.

Co-host Sunny Hostin started the conversation by asking Scott to address his views on systemic racism. Hostin reminded Scott that he is the first Black senator to be elected to Congress since the reconstruction, 114 years ago, and asked if systemic racism even exists to him.

“One of the reasons I’m on the show is because of the comments made frankly on this show that a young African American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception and not the rule,” Scott said. “That’s a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message to send to our young people today.”

Co-host Ana Navarro talked to Scott about the ongoing battle between Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World, opposing the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Before asking her question, Navarro wished the audience a “Happy Pride” before Scott defended his support of DeSantis.

“I think Disney and Ron have been a combat zone for a number of months over what I thought was the right issue as it relates to our young kids and what they’re being indoctrinated with,” Scott said. “I thought he started off on the right foot on that issue.”

His response was met with instant “boos,” which Whoopi Goldberg did not tolerate. “This is The View,” she said. “We accept we don’t have to believe everything people say, but you can’t boo people here, please. You cannot do it.”

Since his campaign launch, the seasoned senator has struggled in the polls. While still incredibly early, The Guardian reports Scott has scored in the single digits right next to fellow minority candidates, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.