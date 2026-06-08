News by Selena Hill Idris And Sabrina Elba, Chance The Rapper, Stress The Need For Social Change At TIME100 Philanthropy Impact Dinner Idris and Sabrina Elba, Chance the Rapper, and Tony and Dr. Awele Elumelu were among the global change makers honored at TIME's philanthropy celebration.







Actor and activist Idris Elba and his wife, entrepreneur and humanitarian Sabrina Dhowre Elba, were honored amongst some of the world’s most influential changemakers last month at TIME’s TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of Philanthropy, an event celebrating individuals using their platforms, wealth, and influence to drive social change around the world.

Held in New York City, the dinner brought together philanthropists, business leaders, entertainers, and advocates recognized on TIME’s 2026 TIME100 Philanthropy list. During the event, Sabrina Elba reflected on the significance of being recognized for the couple’s humanitarian work through their Elba Hope Foundation, which tackles issues like food insecurity, sustainability, and youth advocacy.

“It’s moments like this that helped me feel like the impact of the work that we do is being felt,” she said.

The Somali-Canadian model also talked about their goal to shift the world’s perception of Africa as a continent of strength and resilience.

“The way a people are seen determines where empathy is extended, and it determines where investment is directed, where opportunity is offered, and most importantly, whose full humanity is permitted to be recognized,” Sabrina said. “Africa has been rendered through such a narrow lens of deficit and defined by need rather than contribution and struggle rather than strength. And we are really here to champion the changing of that narrative,” she added, “talent, obviously, is universal, but opportunity isn’t.”

Among the honorees was Grammy Award-winning artist and activist Chance the Rapper, who created Social Works Chicago to support public education, youth development, and community investment in his hometown.

“I think that is the duty and the vow that we’re taking by celebrating ourselves tonight––is that we’re continuing to look out for the children, that we are building a world that’s safe for them,” he said.



Nigerian business leaders Tony Elumelu and Dr. Awele Elumelu were also recognized for their work through the Tony Elumelu Foundation, which has become one of Africa’s most influential philanthropic organizations. Since launching its entrepreneurship program, the foundation has empowered more than 27,000 entrepreneurs across all 54 African countries through training, mentorship, and seed funding. Tony, who has long championed entrepreneurship as a pathway to economic transformation, talked about the importance of philanthropy and economic empowerment.

“The world is in need more than ever before,” he said, urging leaders to invest in opportunities that create lasting change.

The leaders gathered at the event discussed a broader vision for modern philanthropy—one rooted not only in charitable giving but also in creating systems that expand opportunity and empower communities. For them, philanthropy is a tool to drive economic mobility, strengthen communities, and build a more equitable future for future generations.

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