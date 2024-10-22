Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Idris Elba Looks to Revolutionize African Entertainment Industry With Film Studios, Digital Wallets For Creatives Idris Elba is focused on establishing Africa's entertainment industry through creative spaces and better payment structures.







Idris Elba is building film studios across Africa to give natives “the chance to tell their own stories.”

The Luther star, who has made a name for himself in both the U.K. and U.S. entertainment industries, is now on a mission to revolutionize the entertainment scene in Africa. Speaking at the Stellar Development Foundation’s Meridian conference in London on Monday, Elba shared his ambitious vision to establish a global entertainment hub on the African continent.

“Much of the imagery about Africa isn’t even generated from Africa,” Elba, whose parents are from Sierra Leone and Ghana, told CNN. “A lot of media is centered around (negative depictions of Africa). But the median age in Africa is 19; these young people are optimistic and deserve the chance to tell their own stories.”

Although “it’s all been a puzzle” navigating the challenges of building a new industry, Elba is confident that “it will grow, and it can grow. “

Elba’s first project is a film studio in Zanzibar, the semi-autonomous Tanzanian island famous for its white sand beaches. The government of Zanzibar has committed nearly 200 acres of land for the development, which Elba envisions as the foundation for a global entertainment hub.

“Idris Elba will be building a modern studio similar to Hollywood, Nollywood (in Nigeria), or Bollywood,” Zanzibar’s Minister for Investment, Shariff Ali Shariff, announced in August. He even teased his hopes of naming the studios “Zallywood” or “Zawood.”

One of the key challenges Elba faces in building the studios is ensuring creators get paid in countries with limited banking infrastructures. To address this, Elba partnered with Stellar, a blockchain-based platform, to launch Akuna Wallet—a digital wallet tailored for the creative economy. This wallet enables artists, filmmakers, and musicians to manage payments and royalties without depending on traditional banks.

This week, a pilot program was launched in partnership with Ghana’s government to streamline payments for local creatives and increase financial inclusion within the industry.

“Popular platforms for monetizing creative work often require bank accounts, which excludes many young Africans,” Elba said. “We need a financial model that allows for consistent quality creation.”

