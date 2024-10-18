by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors IKEA U.S. Unveils Redesigned LGBTQ+ Center At Howard University Homecoming The collaboration with Howard University and local organizations underscores IKEA's long-standing dedication to inclusivity, empowerment, and creating spaces where everyone feels a sense of belonging.







WASHINGTON, D.C., October 16, 2024 – IKEA U.S. has unveiled the newly redesigned Intercultural Affairs & LGBTQ+ Resource Room at Howard University, marking a significant contribution to inclusivity during the university’s iconic Homecoming Week (October 13-20). The renovation will be officially celebrated at the Lavender Gala on October 16, an annual event honoring the resilience and achievements of LGBTQ+ students and allies.

The Lavender Gala is a key moment in the Howard University community, showcasing pride and unity. This year, IKEA’s involvement elevates the event, emphasizing the importance of creating functional, inclusive spaces that allow students to thrive. The new resource room reflects IKEA’s dedication to supporting safe and welcoming environments for all students.

“At IKEA, we believe in creating spaces where everyone feels welcome and valued,” said Ciannie Rodriguez, IKEA U.S.’s Equality, Diversity, & Inclusion Manager. “Our collaboration with Howard University reflects our commitment to fostering inclusive environments and supporting the next generation of leaders.”

The redesigned LGBTQ+ Resource Room features a range of IKEA products chosen for their versatility and style. Key items include the BESTÅ storage units, KALLAX shelving, and BOAXEL wall-mounted systems, all providing practical solutions for organizing the space. Additional touches such as GRÖNFJÄLL seating and BORGHAMN handles contribute to a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.

IKEA’s impact extends beyond Howard University, with ongoing contributions to the wider Washington, D.C. community. In partnership with the Latin American Youth Center (LAYC), IKEA is providing interior design and furnishings for three youth centers. One of these centers, Stages, serves as a sanctuary for displaced LGBTQ+ youth, furthering IKEA’s commitment to supporting underserved communities.

The collaboration with Howard University and local organizations underscores IKEA’s long-standing dedication to inclusivity, empowerment, and creating spaces where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

For more information on IKEA’s community engagement and social impact, visit IKEA’s Community Engagement Page.

