Tuskegee University Named Third Top HBCU By U.S. World News & Report

Tuskegee University has been named the No. 3 HBCU in the country and the No. 1 HBCU in the state of Alabama, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings. Among the superlatives, the university was ranked No. 1 in social mobility among universities in the South, No. 9 in overall rank among universities in the South, and No. 25 in best value among universities in the South.

According to a press release from Tuskegee University, the rankings reflect the growth fostered by the university’s faculty, staff, and its student body.

“We are immensely excited to see Tuskegee University advance to No. 3 among HBCUs in the nation, up from No. 4 last year. This progression underscores our ongoing commitment to excellence and reflects the hard work of our faculty, staff, and students,” Tuskegee University President Dr. Mark Brown said.

Dr. Brown continued, “Being named No. 1 in Social Mobility affirms our mission. It demonstrates that Tuskegee University is making a tangible difference in the lives of our students, many of whom come from underrepresented backgrounds and face significant financial challenges. Our focus on social mobility means that we are not only supporting students academically but also providing them with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to succeed beyond graduation.”

Brown closed his statement with a dedication to providing an atmosphere that produces transformative educational experiences. “This reflects our dedication to ensuring that every student, regardless of their socio-economic background, has the chance to excel and contribute meaningfully to society. We are deeply proud of this recognition and remain steadfast in our efforts to provide transformative educational experiences.”

In order to qualify for the rankings, the HBCUs were required to be undergraduate bachelor degree-granting universities that primarily enroll first-year students and are part of the 2025 Best Colleges rankings. In addition, the HBCU rankings, in particular, required institutions to be listed on the White House and U.S. Department of Education’s Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

According to the Higher Education Act of 1965, HBCUs are defined as “any historically Black college or university that was established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of Black Americans, and that is accredited by a nationally recognized accrediting agency or association determined by the Secretary (of Education) to be a reliable authority as to the quality of training offered or is, according to such an agency or association, making reasonable progress toward accreditation.”

For the HBCU rankings, the universities were only compared to each other, and their eligibility requirements resulted in 77 HBCUs making their list. Outcome rankings are weighted heavily on the U.S. News & World Report scale, making up half of a university’s ranking. Those rankings include retaining and graduating students within a six-year time frame, social mobility, earnings of university graduates compared to high school graduates, and graduate indebtedness. According to U.S. News & World Report, graduation rates have the most weight among these rankings.

Another major metric for the rankings is a peer assessment survey, which accounts for 20% of the value placed on the universities. In the survey, top HBCU academics are asked to rank a university’s academic excellence using a five-point scale ranging from marginal (1) to outstanding (5). A separate peer survey was also sent to HBCU presidents, provosts, and admissions deans.

